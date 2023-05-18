Come on Barbie, Let's Go Shopping: Forever 21 Just Launched an Exclusive Barbie Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We know you can hardly wait to see the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling this summer. If you can't get enough of the iconic Barbie memes or have been watching the star-studded trailer on repeat, we've got some more Barbie-related news to brighten your day. Forever 21 just launched a glamorous collaboration with Barbie, and the drop has every pretty in pink look you could wish for.
From striped pajama sets, trendy graphic tees, show-stopping one-piece swimsuits and more, the exclusive line ranges from sizes XS - 3X. The hot pink, rhinestone-filled collection is what every Barbie's dreams are made of. And, you don't have to break the bank to feel and look like Barbie, either. Pieces in the collection range from just $7 to $65.
You can shop the drop in-store or online, but if you need some shopping inspo, we've got you covered. We rounded up some of our favorite Forever 21 Barbie looks for you to browse through below. Happy shopping, Barbie!
Barbie Swim Cover-Up Dress
Throw this crochet cover-up dress on over a hot pink bikini for ultimate beach Barbie vibes. The swim cover-up is the perfect look to get ahead of your summer vacay plans.
Barbie Cropped Zip-Up Hoodie
Need we say much about this adorable cropped zip-up hoodie? Everything from the floral pattern to the beaded drawstrings are literally perfect.
Barbie Varsity-Striped Mini Skirt
Channel sporty Barbie with this varsity-striped mini skirt. Pair the pink look with the matching cropped jacket, of course.
Barbie Shirt & Shorts Pajama Set
Every Barbie deserves their beauty sleep. Snag this adorable pajama set and catch the most stylish Z's ever.
Plus Size Striped Barbie Graphic Tee
This striped Barbie graphic tee is a summer must-have. Pair the look with denim shorts, platform sneakers and all the accessories your heart desires.
Barbie Rhinestone Cami
This cami is every Barbie's dream. The rhinestone-embellished look is a total must-have for the summer.
Barbie Graphic One-Piece Swimsuit
We're obsessed with everything about this Barbie one-piece swimsuit, from the vibrant pink shade to the flattering scooped neckline and low back. Complete the look with a cover-up, platform sandals and some glamorous sunnies.
Plus Size Rhinestone Barbie Tube Top
Slip into this cute rhinestone tube top for some major main character energy. Pair the look with some jeans and kitten heels for a summer night out.
Plus Size Barbie Ringer Shorts
Give your loungewear collection a little Barbie-inspired spin with these pink lounge shorts. Complete the look with the matching cropped pullover.
Rhinestone Barbie Water Bottle
Get this rhinestone water bottle ASAP, because a Barbie can never be too extra. It even comes with adorable Barbie pendants.
Airbrushed Barbie Graphic Tee
This airbrushed graphic tee is being added to our cart ASAP. The relaxed style would pair perfectly with a pair of denim shorts and sneakers.
