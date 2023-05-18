Come on Barbie, Let's Go Shopping: Forever 21 Just Launched an Exclusive Barbie Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We know you can hardly wait to see the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling this summer. If you can't get enough of the iconic Barbie memes or have been watching the star-studded trailer on repeat, we've got some more Barbie-related news to brighten your day. Forever 21 just launched a glamorous collaboration with Barbie, and the drop has every pretty in pink look you could wish for.

From striped pajama sets, trendy graphic tees, show-stopping one-piece swimsuits and more, the exclusive line ranges from sizes XS - 3X. The hot pink, rhinestone-filled collection is what every Barbie's dreams are made of. And, you don't have to break the bank to feel and look like Barbie, either. Pieces in the collection range from just $7 to $65.

You can shop the drop in-store or online, but if you need some shopping inspo, we've got you covered. We rounded up some of our favorite Forever 21 Barbie looks for you to browse through below. Happy shopping, Barbie!