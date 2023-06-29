Nikki Reed Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

Watch : Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over Beautiful Wife Nikki Reed

Nothing could eclipse Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's joy of welcoming their new family member.

The Twilight alum has given birth to her second child with The Vampire Diaries actor. The little one joins daughter Bodhi, 5.

"A few weeks ago we welcomed our son," Nikki wrote on Instagram Story June 29 alongside a photo of her baby boy's hand, "on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life."

While Nikki didn't share the name of her and Ian's son, she said he was born at home "surrounded by so much love."

The actress went on to note that she has strong boundaries when it comes to social media and her kids, which is why she wanted to announce their son's arrival on her terms.

It was five months ago that Nikki, 35, and Ian, 44, announced her pregnancy on social media with a sweet picture in which the actress cradled her baby bump with one arm and held Bodhi in the other. She gave the the photo "and baby cred" to her husband of eight years.