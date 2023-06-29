Nikki Reed Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder

Nothing could eclipse Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's joy of welcoming their new family member.
The Twilight alum has given birth to her second child with The Vampire Diaries actor. The little one joins daughter Bodhi, 5.
"A few weeks ago we welcomed our son," Nikki wrote on Instagram Story June 29 alongside a photo of her baby boy's hand, "on what can only be described as one of the most beautiful days of my life."
While Nikki didn't share the name of her and Ian's son, she said he was born at home "surrounded by so much love."
The actress went on to note that she has strong boundaries when it comes to social media and her kids, which is why she wanted to announce their son's arrival on her terms.
It was five months ago that Nikki, 35, and Ian, 44, announced her pregnancy on social media with a sweet picture in which the actress cradled her baby bump with one arm and held Bodhi in the other. She gave the the photo "and baby cred" to her husband of eight years.
"2023 celebrating life," Nikki captioned the Jan. 9 snap. "Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift."
She then asked for privacy as they prepared to welcome baby no. 2.
"As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world," the Thirteen star continued. "Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :)."
And Ian, who reshared the post to Instagram, echoed his wife while expressing his excitement over growing their family.
"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family," the V-Wars star wrote in part of his post. "Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There's nothing more beautiful…"
The following months, Nikki and Ian continued to give followers glimpses into their next chapter, such as by posting pictures of her baby bump and sharing how this pregnancy differed from when they were expecting Bodhi.
"I think there's a different relationship to what's happening with your body because I think you understand it more the second time around just because you've been through it," Nikki told E! News in February. "Just the little things that you start to see or notice or feel. And you're like, 'I know what that is.' Or, 'I remember this feeling.'"
But she noted, "it's special both times," adding, "I'm enjoying every second of it."