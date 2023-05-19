Why Bre Tiesi Was Finally Ready to Join Selling Sunset After Having a Baby With Nick Cannon

Four years after being asked to join Selling Sunset, Bre Tiesi was finally ready to put herself on the market.

The real estate agent is one of the new faces in the mix on the Netflix hit's sixth season, now streaming, following the departure of Christine Quinn. But prior to joining the Oppenheim Group, the 32-year-old model—who was married to football player Johnny Manziel for three years before their divorce in 2021—turned down the chance to be a cast member in season two. And when Bre was approached again several years later, she declined the offer. Again.

So, what changed? Bre became a mother in June 2022, welcoming her son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon, who is a father to 12 children with six women. The Internet had opinions and weren't shy about sharing them. And, after mostly ignoring the critics, Bre was finally open to sharing her private story with the world.

"It's come full circle," Bre told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I wasn't really ready. And then I decided after everything was out and I was in a different place in life that I was officially ready."