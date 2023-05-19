Why Bre Tiesi Was Finally Ready to Join Selling Sunset After Having a Baby With Nick Cannon

Four years after being asked to join Selling Sunset, Bre Tiesi was finally ready to put herself on the market.
The real estate agent is one of the new faces in the mix on the Netflix hit's sixth season, now streaming, following the departure of Christine Quinn. But prior to joining the Oppenheim Group, the 32-year-old model—who was married to football player Johnny Manziel for three years before their divorce in 2021—turned down the chance to be a cast member in season two. And when Bre was approached again several years later, she declined the offer. Again.
So, what changed? Bre became a mother in June 2022, welcoming her son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon, who is a father to 12 children with six women. The Internet had opinions and weren't shy about sharing them. And, after mostly ignoring the critics, Bre was finally open to sharing her private story with the world.
"It's come full circle," Bre told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I wasn't really ready. And then I decided after everything was out and I was in a different place in life that I was officially ready."
She's also prepared for viewers—and her co-stars, as teased in the season six trailer—to have opinions about her unconventional personal life.
"People are going to love or hate my situation and that's fine," Bre clarified. "Everyone's welcome to their opinion. I am not your typical conventional type of person and I live it loud and proud. I don't really care how anyone feels about it, but I definitely have some spice. And when you take it too far, I'm the first one to go a little too far with you."
Then does this mean Bre will be stepping into Christine's vacant Christian Louboutin heels as the show's villain?
"I am definitely the most different from the girls," she teased. "It's definitely thrown a little bit of oil in the water with this one. But you have to see how I make out."
As for how her first year of motherhood has been, Bre admitted it was "overwhelming" to balance a new baby and a new show.
"But it was beautiful," Bre explained. "Legendary is the best thing that's ever happened to me. I could not imagine my life without him. He works me all the way up."
Not that Bre didn't have days where she questioned whether or not she could finish filming amid the postpartum "stress and madness."
"I was like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what I got into,'" she recalled. "But now that I look back on it—like, I did that!"
Looking ahead to his first birthday on June 28, Bre shared that she is excited for Legendary to start walking and talking, and can't wait to see his personality begin to emerge.
"I want to see his little attitude and swag," Bre said. "I honestly think he's like Nick. He does these little facial expressions the way he does his little side eye and his little flirty laugh. He's got a lot of the mannerisms. It's very cute."
But while Bre is basking in her "insane bond" with Legendary, she isn't looking to give him a sibling anytime soon.
"I can't say never ever," she explained, "but from where I'm at right now, I just want to have the most attention and time with him. I also really want to be invested in my career."
And that includes another season of Selling Sunset, even though Bre admitted she is "not thrilled" about the way her her relationship with Nick is portrayed.
"Good TV is good TV and I understand what's been done here, but it doesn't necessarily depict my relationship the way it actually is," Bre explained. "It's a touchy subject for me because, obviously, I don't have a say in how things are done. You shoot what you shoot, but it doesn't mean it comes out the way you shoot it. For me, I just wanted to make it very clear I'm very supportive of my partner."
But, when it comes to showing her work as a real estate agent, "It's on point," Bre said, "like, your girl did that."
Yes, she did.
Selling Sunset season six is streaming on Netflix.