Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith Recalls 13-Year Affair With Husband of Her Mom's Best Friend

Prue Leith is reflecting on past confessions she may have left under-proofed.

More than a decade after the longtime Great British Bake Off judge revealed her affair with Rayne Kruger—who was the husband of her mother's best friend Nan Munro—in her 2012 memoir Relish: My Life on a Plate, Prue is sharing why she decided to go public with the story.

"I thought a lot about this and I thought, should I put everything in? Or shall I be discrete and careful?" she said on the May 5 episode of Kate Thornton's podcast White Wine Question Time. "And I decided that the rule should be, if it's interesting it should go in. If it's boring it shouldn't."

Prue and Rayne's affair went on for 13 years before they married in 1974.