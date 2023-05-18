Why Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Wedding Won't Be on Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause is not sold on a televised wedding.
The Selling Sunset star surprised followers by revealing she and partner G Flip had wed in a May 10 Instagram video featuring a snap of the pair kissing at an altar. But for fans of the Netflix series looking forward to seeing the nuptials play out onscreen, Chrishell has indicated that likely won't be the case.
"I think that it's a balance thing on a show like this, of what to share and what not to share, and I think that it is important that we are open and we shine a light on a love that I think is so beautiful," she said on E! News May 17. "But that being said, it's also important to keep some things for us."
The real estate agent, 41, and G Flip, 29, exchanged vows in Las Vegas after dating for more than a year.
"We went the most untraditional route you could go," Chrishell explained. "Everything that you're supposed to do, we did not do. I mean, day of, we just decided to, we just picked an outfit that we liked from our closet, no thought had gone before."
In fact, the pair weren't even engaged before tying the knot.
"We forgot to do the traditional engagement. We bypassed that whole spot, the paperwork, all the things that people get stressed about, all this stuff," she noted. "Even though it's the most untraditional marriage in the way that things are supposed to go, it has been the most important and meaningful thing in my life. So I think everybody has their own path of the way they do things. It was so imperfectly perfect."
But despite the surprise ceremony, she and G Flip were sure to tell their loved ones ahead of time.
Chrishell said that while she and G Flip told their loved ones in advance about their wedding, they opted to go through with it on their own. "They knew, but it was one of those things. We really did do this so last-minute that we decided that this one was going to be for us," Chrishell said. "But they could watch on a livestream."
And while their family and friends couldn't be there in person, it won't be the last time the pair plan to wed.
"We promised we're going to just do it every year, whether it's another Vegas situation or somewhere else," she added. "But just every year, something around the same time, spontaneous, fun, get everybody together and every single year, just celebrate."