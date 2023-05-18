Why Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Wedding Won't Be on Selling Sunset

Watch : Selling Sunset Newlywed Chrishell Stause Talks Marriage & New Season

Chrishell Stause is not sold on a televised wedding.

The Selling Sunset star surprised followers by revealing she and partner G Flip had wed in a May 10 Instagram video featuring a snap of the pair kissing at an altar. But for fans of the Netflix series looking forward to seeing the nuptials play out onscreen, Chrishell has indicated that likely won't be the case.

"I think that it's a balance thing on a show like this, of what to share and what not to share, and I think that it is important that we are open and we shine a light on a love that I think is so beautiful," she said on E! News May 17. "But that being said, it's also important to keep some things for us."

The real estate agent, 41, and G Flip, 29, exchanged vows in Las Vegas after dating for more than a year.