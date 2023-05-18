See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola's College Graduation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos just turned the tassel.
The Live hosts proved once again they're their daughter's no. 1 fans as they celebrated the 21-year-old's graduation from New York University at Yankee Stadium on May 17. And of course, they had to document the major moment, with Kelly posting a photo montage from the big day to Instagram set to Ella Fitzgerald's cover of "Whatever Lola Wants."
"Lola Gets!" she captioned the footage. "#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung…we are so proud of you."
Resharing the post, Mark added, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"
Lola's 25-year-old brother Michael Consuelos—who graduated from NYU in 2020—joined their parents for the ceremony. And afterwards, they marked the big occasion with a graduation party featuring a cake in the shape of a disco ball that was topped with a graduation cap as well as candles, flowers and balloons in the school's colors of purple and white.
Mark even sported a sweatshirt that featured a photo of the graduate.
And Lola wasn't the only one excited about this new chapter. "Let's hear it for us," Kelly said on the May 18 episode of Live before the Riverdale alum added, "And let's hear it for one less tuition payment." (Their son Joaquin Consuelos, 20, is a student at the University of Michigan).
