See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola’s College Graduation

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa shared a sweet tribute to their daughter Lola Consuelos as she graduated from New York University on May 17.

By Elyse Dupre May 18, 2023 2:43 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKelly RipaCeleb KidsCelebritiesSchoolMark Consuelos
Watch: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Warn Daughter About "Freaky Week"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos just turned the tassel.

The Live hosts proved once again they're their daughter's no. 1 fans as they celebrated the 21-year-old's graduation from New York University at Yankee Stadium on May 17. And of course, they had to document the major moment, with Kelly posting a photo montage from the big day to Instagram set to Ella Fitzgerald's cover of "Whatever Lola Wants." 

"Lola Gets!" she captioned the footage. "#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung…we are so proud of you."

Resharing the post, Mark added, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!" 

Lola's 25-year-old brother Michael Consuelos—who graduated from NYU in 2020—joined their parents for the ceremony. And afterwards, they marked the big occasion with a graduation party featuring a cake in the shape of a disco ball that was topped with a graduation cap as well as candles, flowers and balloons in the school's colors of purple and white.

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

Mark even sported a sweatshirt that featured a photo of the graduate.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

VPR Finale: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Declare Their Love

2

Rachel Bilson "Baffled" After Losing a Job Over Her Comments About Sex

3

James Marsden Reacts to Renewed Notebook Debate: Lon or Noah?

And Lola wasn't the only excited about this new chapter. "Let's hear it for us," Kelly said on the May 18 episode of Live before the Riverdale alum added, "And let's hear it for one less tuition payment." (Their son Joaquin Consuelos, 20, is a student at the University of Michigan).

To see more star-studded graduates, keep reading.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"#HappyGraduation and congrats," Kelly Ripa captioned pics from her and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola's NYU graduation. "we are so proud of you."

Instagram
Gia Giudice

"I am so proud of my devoted and intelligent daughter, Gia, for graduating a stellar university," Teresa wrote on Instagram alongside this photo from Gia's graduation, "a huge milestone to accomplish in life."

Instagram
Ava Sambora

"Such a proud mama," Heather Locklear wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT. With your hard work and perseverance and kind heart."

Instagram
Quincy Morgan

"The proudest day of my life," Sonja Morgan wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of daughter Quincy. "My darling daughter graduated Summa Cum Laude at The University of Penn."

Instagram
Paris Brosnan

"Dearest Paris, Heartfelt congratulations on your graduation from Loyola Marymount University School of Film & Television," Pierce Brosnan captioned this graduation snap. "Go into the world with a brave heart and create stories that will make the world a better place."

SplashNews.com
Sasha Obama

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama attended daughter Sasha's college graduation at USC.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

VPR Finale: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Declare Their Love

2

Rachel Bilson "Baffled" After Losing a Job Over Her Comments About Sex

3

James Marsden Reacts to Renewed Notebook Debate: Lon or Noah?

4

Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Breakup Rumors

5

Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment on Sons Jayden James & Sean Preston