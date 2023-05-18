See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola’s College Graduation

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Warn Daughter About "Freaky Week"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos just turned the tassel.

The Live hosts proved once again they're their daughter's no. 1 fans as they celebrated the 21-year-old's graduation from New York University at Yankee Stadium on May 17. And of course, they had to document the major moment, with Kelly posting a photo montage from the big day to Instagram set to Ella Fitzgerald's cover of "Whatever Lola Wants."

"Lola Gets!" she captioned the footage. "#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung…we are so proud of you."

Resharing the post, Mark added, "Congratulations Lola!!! We love you!!"

Lola's 25-year-old brother Michael Consuelos—who graduated from NYU in 2020—joined their parents for the ceremony. And afterwards, they marked the big occasion with a graduation party featuring a cake in the shape of a disco ball that was topped with a graduation cap as well as candles, flowers and balloons in the school's colors of purple and white.