James Marsden Reacts to Renewed Debate Over The Notebook Relationships: Lon or Noah?

2. The Original Noah

Can you imagine Tom Cruise as Noah? Well, it almost happened.

After the rights to the novel were snagged by New Line back in 1996, Steven Spielberg expressed interest in directing the movie. And his pick for his leading man was Cruise. Alas, scheduling conflicts got in the way, as they always do, and the project was left for years before director Nick Cassavetes came on. While he immediately knew he wanted Ryan Gosling as his star, the studio needed some convincing.

"When I told [New Line Cinema] I wanted to hire Ryan for the lead," Cassavetes revealed to VH1, "they kind of looked at me like I was out of my mind."

Gosling was a little surprised, too, especially after his first meeting with the director. "Nick Cassavetes called me to meet him at his house. When I got there, he was standing in his back yard," he told British magazine Company, "and he looked at me and said, 'I want you to play this role because you're not like the other young actors out there in Hollywood. You're not handsome, you're not cool, you're just a regular guy who looks a bit nuts.'"

Rachel McAdams, who had not yet starred in Mean Girls or Wedding Crashers, was relatively unknown and had to audition hard to get the role of Allie. "We found Rachel through an audition process and she was wonderful," Cassavetes explained. "A lot of studios wouldn't have had the courage to put two relatively unknown people in a movie like this. But they did and, gosh, weren't they terrific?"