Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment About Sons Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline

Britney Spears is giving fans a glimpse inside her world.
The singer, 41, recently shared a video from a get-together she and husband Sam Asghari had with his inner circle, writing on Instagram Stories May 17, "First time hanging with one of my hubby's friends!!!"
And while she captured the gathering on film, Britney noted that her teenage sons with ex Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16—aren't fond of being in front of the camera.
"My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she continued, "…@samasghari is sort of silly about it too."
Overall, it seemed like a good day, with Britney adding, "It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!"
While her kids have made a few social media appearances over the years, the "Gimme More" artist—whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021—has previously noted that she doesn't often post pictures of them to respect their wishes.
"I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!" Britney wrote in a March 2021 Instagram post. "I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it ...."
But back in September, Jayden gave a rare interview with ITV News, with the news organization reporting he hadn't seen Britney since that spring. However, he expressed his hope to mend their relationship.
"I 100 percent think it can be fixed, of course, but I think it's just going to take a lot of time and effort," Jayden—who along with his brother didn't attend Britney and Sam's wedding last June—said. "But, I really want to see her again."
As for the Grammy winner, she's expressed how much she adores her kids.
"My love for my children has no boundaries," Britney wrote in an Instagram post that same month, "and it deeply saddens me to now his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother…and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!"