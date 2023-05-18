Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment About Sons Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Update on Relationship With Sons

Britney Spears is giving fans a glimpse inside her world.

The singer, 41, recently shared a video from a get-together she and husband Sam Asghari had with his inner circle, writing on Instagram Stories May 17, "First time hanging with one of my hubby's friends!!!"

And while she captured the gathering on film, Britney noted that her teenage sons with ex Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 17, and Jayden James Federline, 16—aren't fond of being in front of the camera.

"My boys are at that awkward age where I haven't been able to shoot them for 4 years," she continued, "…@samasghari is sort of silly about it too."

Overall, it seemed like a good day, with Britney adding, "It was cool to make contact yesterday!!!"

While her kids have made a few social media appearances over the years, the "Gimme More" artist—whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021—has previously noted that she doesn't often post pictures of them to respect their wishes.