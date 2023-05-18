S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dead at 46

New details on Paul Cattermole's passing have been disclosed.

Nearly six weeks after the S Club 7 singer died at the age of 46, his cause of death has been attributed to natural causes, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner's Office shared to Sky News.

"We confirm that Mr. Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded," the May 18 statement read. "As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest."

In early April, the British band shared news of the singer's death, which came just two months after they announced they would be reuniting for a tour in celebration of the group's 25th anniversary.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," S Club 7 stars Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee, wrote in a tribute on Instagram April 7. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel."