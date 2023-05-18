Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Breakup Rumors

Watch : Ariana Madix Shares First Discovery of Scandoval Affair

Ariana Madix is pumping the brakes on this rumor.

The Vanderpump Rules star reacted to recent reports that her ex Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss have broken up following their explosive months-long affair.

"I don't buy that at all," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on May 17 after the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale. "She was sending letters to my house like four days ago."

Explaining that she and Tom still live in the same house but don't communicate, Ariana recalled receiving a letter that she believed Raquel wrote to the TomTom co-owner during her stay in a facility for mental health counseling.

"I didn't open it. It was addressed to him and it was her handwriting," Ariana said. "I just brought in the mail, saw it, put it on the table and walked away."

She added that she's only received "just the one that I know of."