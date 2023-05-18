Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Breakup Rumors

Ariana Madix is pumping the brakes on this rumor.
The Vanderpump Rules star reacted to recent reports that her ex Tom Sandoval and co-star Raquel Leviss have broken up following their explosive months-long affair.
"I don't buy that at all," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on May 17 after the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale. "She was sending letters to my house like four days ago."
Explaining that she and Tom still live in the same house but don't communicate, Ariana recalled receiving a letter that she believed Raquel wrote to the TomTom co-owner during her stay in a facility for mental health counseling.
"I didn't open it. It was addressed to him and it was her handwriting," Ariana said. "I just brought in the mail, saw it, put it on the table and walked away."
She added that she's only received "just the one that I know of."
When E! News reached out to Tom's rep for comment May 17 when reports of a split emerged, his rep said the rumors are "not credible." E! News also reached out to Raquel's rep on the breakup reports and Ariana's statement, but hasn't received a comment.
On the season 10 finale, viewers saw Ariana confront Tom over the cheating scandal, before Tom confessed his love to Raquel as they exchanged "I love yous."
"I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew I loved him as a friend and I've never had sex like that before," Raquel admitted in a confessional. "I should have completely removed myself from the situation, but I did not have the will power to not see him."
Read on for more bombshells from the Vanderpump Rules finale before the first part of the reunion airs May 24 on Bravo.
