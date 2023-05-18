It Ends With Us: Blake Lively Has Never Looked More Hipster in New Street Style Photos

Blake Lively is blossoming in her new movie role.
The actress was photographed May 17 in hipster attire while filming It Ends With Us, the movie adaption of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel.
For her portrayal of protagonist Lily Bloom, which recently saw the actress undergo a red hair transformation, Blake stepped out in loose red pants, a green crop top and a quilt-pattern jacket. The grungy look was completed with black heeled boots, a boxy purse and a brown beanie.
The photos, taken at a filming location in New Jersey, also featured the Gossip Girl alum talking on the phone as she walked down a residential neighborhood.
The new glimpse into the movie comes two days after the first images of Blake as florist character Lily emerged. Those snapshots captured Blake shooting the movie on a sidewalk, wearing a bright pink jacket over a t-shirt layered on a brown dress. Blake's half-sister Robyn Lively was also spotted onset, though it's unknown if she's involved in the movie or was just there supporting Blake.
As for the rest of the movie's cast, Justin Baldoni will portray Lily's love interest Ryle Kincaid, while also doubling as the movie's director. Brandon Sklenar will star as Atlas Corrigan, Lily's old flame who will spur a complicated dynamic with Ryle.
"Though coming from a complicated past, Lilly Bloom has always known the life she wants," the film's synopsis read. "While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."
While no release date has been announced, Justin shared in April that the movie-making process had begun, meaning that each day brings fans closer to seeing Blake in her big BookTok role.