Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Why She Won't Have Bridesmaids in Upcoming Wedding

Fist bumps are in order: Angelina Pivarnick is planning a wedding.
The Jersey Shore star is sharing what she wants her special day to look like as she prepares to marry fiancé Vinny Tortorella. One thing's for sure: A big wedding is out.
"I definitely don't want that again," Angelina exclusively told E! News May 15. "We talk about that a lot and he's definitely down to do something more intimate, which is really amazing. Because some guys are not like that—they're like, 'Oh, I want that big wedding.' Which is fine. That's totally up to them."
But in the case of Angelina and Vinny, she noted that the couple "want it smaller."
"We want it more intimate," the 36-year-old explained. "We don't want the same thing as last time."
And last time is referring to Angelina's first wedding to ex-husband Chris Larangeira, which was televised on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation before they split in 2022. But will viewers see a TV wedding the second time around?
"I don't know, I'm not really sure right now," Angelina told E!. "We haven't planned anything yet. We're just really enjoying our engagement."
While she's not sure if she would "ever think about doing it on TV again," never say never when it comes to putting their special day in front of cameras.
"I mean, maybe," Angelina continued, "but things would definitely be different this time around."
As for what those differences would include, the MTV star shared she wasn't "trying to be rude," but it wouldn't include her co-stars—Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Cortese—as bridesmaids like she did during her last nuptials.
"I don't think I would have the girls. I just wouldn't," Angelina confessed. "I wouldn't incorporate them as bridesmaids this time."
Although, in all fairness, the MTV star doesn't think she would have a wedding party at all.
"I probably wouldn't even have any bridesmaids at all," she added. "I think I would definitely want something more intimate where he wouldn't even have groomsmen. Maybe he would have just a best man and I would have a maid of honor."
Viewers saw Angelina get taken off the market in the April 27 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, during cast member Vinny Guadagnino's birthday dinner.
"I want to grow old with you," Vinny Tortorella told Angelina as he held up a beautiful diamond ring. "I want to experience everything with you, I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else. Together, as one, my best friend, I love you so much. I just wanted to give you something. I love you Ang and I hope that you will marry me."
"100 times over," Angelina responded, "yes."
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.