Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Why She Won't Have Bridesmaids in Upcoming Wedding

Watch : JWoww & Angelina Pivarnick - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

Fist bumps are in order: Angelina Pivarnick is planning a wedding.

The Jersey Shore star is sharing what she wants her special day to look like as she prepares to marry fiancé Vinny Tortorella. One thing's for sure: A big wedding is out.

"I definitely don't want that again," Angelina exclusively told E! News May 15. "We talk about that a lot and he's definitely down to do something more intimate, which is really amazing. Because some guys are not like that—they're like, 'Oh, I want that big wedding.' Which is fine. That's totally up to them."

But in the case of Angelina and Vinny, she noted that the couple "want it smaller."

"We want it more intimate," the 36-year-old explained. "We don't want the same thing as last time."

And last time is referring to Angelina's first wedding to ex-husband Chris Larangeira, which was televised on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation before they split in 2022. But will viewers see a TV wedding the second time around?

"I don't know, I'm not really sure right now," Angelina told E!. "We haven't planned anything yet. We're just really enjoying our engagement."