Shop the Best New May 2023 Beauty Launches From Laura Mercier, Urban Decay, Isle of Paradise & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
From catching up on the wonders of shade matching with beauty experts to shopping Ulta's newest collab with Disney's The Little Mermaid, there is so much beauty goodness to keep up with this month. Now, we're here to unveil some of our most coveted beauty launches for the month of May, from the very best brands like Dermalogica, Shiseido, Thrive Causemetics, Supergoop!, Isle of Paradise and so much more.
Whether you're looking for some new body care products to add to your "everything shower" routine or need to swap out that crusty, dusty mascara you've been using for a few months too long, our roundup of the best May 2023 beauty launches has got you covered. This guide has all the skincare, haircare and makeup you need to prep for that long weekend trip or summer vacay you have lined up.
Are your credit cards ready? Scroll ahead to find some of the best beauty launches of the month, from SPF to rotating hair curlers. We promise you won't be disappointed.
Shop the best new beauty launches:
Liquid Lash Volumizer™ Mascara
Add unparalleled length and volume to your lashes with Thrive Causemetics latest makeup launch, the Liquid Lash Volumizer™ Mascara. Packed with peptides, conditioning organic pea sprout extract and more, the vegan formula certainly lives up to its name, and it's available to shop in black and brown. I love that the wand has short and long bristles, which helps deliver the most lifted looking lashes. Whether you have sparse, fine, curly or straight eyelashes, this mascara will be a must-have in your cosmetics bag.
Glowscreen SPF 40
You know her, you love her and she's now available in brand new shades. She's none other than the Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40. The Glowscreen family has two new shade additions, Dawn and Sunset. The glowy, dewy formula and flexible shades are especially essential for the summer.
V.collagen Heart Fit Cream
If you want plump, glass-like skin, I cannot recommend K-Beauty brand, ma:nyo's, latest launch enough. The brand just dropped a plant-based line of vegan collagen formulas, including this V.collagen Heart Fit Cream. Made with vegetable collagen and mushroom, the thick cream feels super refreshing, especially as the last step in your nighttime skincare routine. Before applying the cream, pat a few drops of the V.collagen Heart Fit Ampoule to further improve your skin's elasticity.
Sephora Collection Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Sometimes, there simply isn't enough time in the mornings to get your eyebrows looking perfect and polished for the rest of the day. That's where Sephora Collection's new Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel steps in. The long-wearing, waterproof formula uses microfibers that add a thicker appearance to your natural brows, even after a few swipes. It's available in 12 different shades, so you'll be sure to find your perfect match.
Hydromaniac Dewy Liquid Blush
Looking for a new liquid blush to add to your beauty routine? We present to you Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Dewy Liquid Blush, which just launched today. The ultra-pigmented formula applies smoothly over foundation, tinted moisturizer or whatever other product you layer it over. Whether you use your fingers or a makeup brush to pat the formula onto your skin, the blush will serve a juicy, glowing finish. To no surprise, shades are selling out already, so be sure to get your hands on a blush while you can.
CHROMADDICTION Shimmer Eye Paint + Liner
You'll shine like never before with Half Magic Beauty's newest shimmer eye paints and liners. Created by Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davey, the highly pigmented chrome shimmers are perfect for those days and nights you're feeling extra. The CHROMADDICTION collection has six intensely shimmery shades that you can use to create winged eyeliner looks or pat on your eyelids for an all-over shine.
BondiBoost Prep & Protect Hair Primer with Aloe & Meadowfoam Seed Oil
BondiBoost's strengthening, nourishing hair products just got a new range of salon quality styling products, like this Prep & Protect Hair Primer that acts as a heat protectant and makes styles last longer. The formula includes meadowfoam seed oil, aloe, castor oil, grapeseed oil, shea butter, rice amino acids and more to nourish, hydrate and add elasticity to your tresses. The primer is a total must-have, especially if you use heat on your hair often.
Limited-Edition World Surf League Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+
Shiseido's latest addition to their notable lineup of sun protection is a limited-edition launch with World Surf League. The SPF 50+ sun protector lotion goes on clear, and uses HeatForce and WetForce technology to become more effective when it senses heat, water or sweat. For everyday use, you can apply the sunscreen as the last step in your skincare routine, and follow with makeup as you please. It's the perfect face and body sunscreen for the beach days ahead. Plus, Shiseido is making donations from sunscreen proceeds to World Surf League's ocean protection efforts— feel and do good!
Isle of Paradise Confidently Clear Body Polish Scrub with Glycolic & Hyaluronic Acids
What's a body polish, you may ask? We're here to report that it's your new self-care obsession. Isle of Paradise just launched their Confidently Clear Body Polish Scrub, and it's packed with glycolic and hyaluronic acids that work to clear and renew dull complexions, without irritating the skin barrier. If you want healthy-looking and feeling skin for the summer, you can't go wrong with adding the body polish to your routine. Bonus points for its delicious scent.
Dermalogica Oil to Foam Total Cleanser
Cleanse away oil, dirt, impurities, SPF and makeup with Dermalogica's newest Oil to Foam Total Cleanser. It's one of those products that leaves me saying "woah" after each use because of how clear, clean and fresh it leaves my skin feeling and looking. It's formulated with sea buckthorn oil, plant-derived prebiotics and more to deliver the smoothest cleanse yet. I seriously can't hit the sheets or start my day without using the cleanser.
RANAVAT Lotus Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
Get your skin feeling unbelievably clean with ayurvedic beauty brand, RANAVAT's, newest skincare launch. The Lotus Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm is made with nurturing sunflower, sesame and blue tansy oils, lotus seed extract, shea and mango butter and more to melt away impurities and revitalize the skin barrier. Bonus points for that undeniably luxe packaging.
SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen
You probably already know of Tower 28's SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen, and you'll be happy to know that they've added three new shades to the top-rated line. The formula works exceptionally well for sensitive skin, and gives off a natural-looking finish for those "no makeup" makeup days. Who doesn't love makeup that doubles as sun protection, anyways?
Laura Mercier Exfoliating Body Wash
Add Laura Mercier's new Exfoliating Body Wash to your "everything shower" routine for the smoothest summer skin yet. The body wash comes in three delectable scents, and uses sugar scrub and strawberry seeds to improve circulation, remove dead skin cells and reveal silky smooth skin. Our fave scent? This dreamy amber and vanilla combo that is seriously irresistible.
Dermalogica Deep Acne Liquid Patch
Zap those pesky blemishes away with Dermalogica's newest Deep Acne Liquid Patch. The vegan liquid-to-patch treatment works by treating acne beneath the skin, which is transformative if you're prone to cystic acne. Not only does the sulfur-base formula clear hidden blemishes, but it also prevents new spots from popping up.
Multi Barrel Beachwaver
Beachwaver's latest launch has all you need to achieve the most voluminous, show-stopping curls out there. The set comes with three rotating barrels, so you can create long-lasting, glamorous curls, beachy waves, bombshell blowouts and more with the click of a few buttons. Right now, you can shop the new Beachwaver launch for $100 off when you use code MULTI.
Can't wait for The Little Mermaid? Same here. Shop Ulta's limited-edition Disney collaboration for the cutest beauty gadgets and gizmos.