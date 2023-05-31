Shop the Best New May 2023 Beauty Launches From L'Occitane, ColourPop, Supergoop! & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

May came and went in the blink of an eye, and with it arrived amazing beauty newness. From our favorite brands like Dermalogica, Shiseido, Thrive Causemetics, Supergoop!, Isle of Paradise and so much more, there were some seriously noteworthy makeup, haircare and skincare launches this May.

Whether you're looking for some new body care products to add to your "everything shower" routine or need to swap out that crusty, dusty mascara you've been using for a few months too long, our roundup of the best May 2023 beauty launches has got you covered. This guide has all you need to update your cosmetics bag in time for the summer.

Are your credit cards ready? Keep scrolling to find some of the best beauty launches of the month, from SPF to rotating hair curlers.