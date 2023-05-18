Vanderpump Rules Finale: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Declare Their Love Amid Cheating Scandal

Watch : Tom Sandoval Gets ROASTED by Castmates in VPR Reunion Trailer

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have SURrendered to their love.

The Vanderpump Rules stars confessed their love for one another in the season 10 finale that aired May 17, two months after news of their affair broke—despite Tom being in a nine-year relationship with co-star Ariana Madix at the time.

During a scene at Raquel's apartment, the two embraced and proceeded to discuss telling their families about the relationship, with Raquel asking Tom how his family felt about her.

"They love you," the Tom Tom owner quipped, to which the former beauty queen replied, "I love you."

Tom clarified that he had said "they" but then said it back to her: "I love you, too."

Shedding light on the relationship that sent shockwaves through the Bravo-verse, Raquel explained, "I know we always said we wouldn't f--king do this if we didn't think it wasn't worth it," but added that the backlash they've received is "not ideal."

And although the pair were quick to profess their love for one another, they drew the line at PDA on camera.