Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating? Here's the Truth

Amid rumors that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are dating after the NFL star's divorce from Gisele Bündchen, E! News has details on about what is really going on between the two.

Bible—are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady in a relationship?

Six months after the retired NFL quarterback confirmed his breakup with wife Gisele Bündchen, reports surfaced online claiming he's been quietly seeing Kim—who finalized her divorce from Kanye West last year—as she searches for a vacation home near his in the Bahamas.

So, what's the truth?

"They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story, which starts production next month."

As for Tom, his rep denied the romance rumors to People.

This was not the first time in recent months Tom was dragged into dating speculation. In April, his team publicly shot down rumors he was dating Reese Witherspoon following her split from Jim Toth. At the time, a rep for the Oscar-winning actress told E! that the rumors were completely false.

Likewise, Tom's ex-wife has found herself facing bogus romance rumors, with some fans speculating that she was romantically involved with the family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after they were seen together in Costa Rica.

Back in November, shortly after the sighting, a source close to the situation told E! News, "Any suggestion that Gisele's relationship with Joaquim Valente is anything other than strictly platonic and professional is just ridiculous." 

The supermodel later called out the reports, lamenting that tabloids are "going to try to attach me to anything" given her single status.

"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust," she said of Joaquim in a March interview with Vanity Fair. "It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

At the time, Gisele also described suggestions that she was linked to billionaire Jeffrey Soffer as nothing short of "absurd."

"I have zero relationship with him in any way," she shared. "He's Tom's friend, not my friend."

