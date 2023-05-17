Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating? Here's the Truth

Watch : Are Tom Brady & Reese Witherspoon REALLY Dating?

Bible—are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady in a relationship?

Six months after the retired NFL quarterback confirmed his breakup with wife Gisele Bündchen, reports surfaced online claiming he's been quietly seeing Kim—who finalized her divorce from Kanye West last year—as she searches for a vacation home near his in the Bahamas.

So, what's the truth?

"They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story, which starts production next month."

As for Tom, his rep denied the romance rumors to People.

This was not the first time in recent months Tom was dragged into dating speculation. In April, his team publicly shot down rumors he was dating Reese Witherspoon following her split from Jim Toth. At the time, a rep for the Oscar-winning actress told E! that the rumors were completely false.