Everything We Know About the It Ends With Us Movie So Far

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us.

Every end has a beginning and Colleen Hoover's fans have been awaiting the start of this story for ages.

Seven years after It Ends With Us became a New York Times bestseller, the author's beloved novel is finally getting the film treatment. Colleen caused a #BookTok shock when she took to Instagram on Jan. 26 to announce that Gossip Girl's Blake Lively and Jane the Virgin alum Justin Baldoni were set to star in the big screen adaptation of It Ends With Us

Since then, more information has slowly trickled out about the highly anticipated project, including additional cast members and an open casting call to find an actor to portray a younger version of Blake. And on May 16, the first photos from the New York City set were released, which revealed Blake's bold new hair color. But she's not the only star to undergo a dramatic transformation for their character. 

So, what can you expect from the It Ends With Us movie? Let's start at the beginning...

Simon & Schuster
What It Ends With Us Is About

Gird your loins as pop culture's next great love triangle is about to begin. Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel of the same name, the movie adaptation is bringing to life the romance drama centering on a beautiful florist that dominated BookTok in 2022. 

"Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants," the film's synopsis read. "While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."

So, which actors are portraying Lily, Ryle and Atlas? 

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Blake Lively Is Lily Bloom

"A flower that's still blooming." 

That is how the film's official Instagram account described the Gossip Girl alum's character, who is the florist at the center of a love triangle. 

To portray the beloved character, Blake dyed her signature blonde tresses red. Fans got their first look at Blake's fiery new hue when she was spotted on the New York City set on May 16.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Wayfarer Studios
Hello, Ryle Kincaid

Not only will Justin Baldoni portray Lily's complicated doctor love interest, but the Jane the Virgin star is also directing the movie. 

As for the rest of the behind-the-scenes team, both Justin and Blake as well as Colleen will have creative say as executive producers. Other producers include Alex Saks (The Florida Project) and Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This), who is writing the script, per a press release from Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Instagram/Justin Baldoni
Getting In Character

Blake isn't the only cast member changing up her hairstyle for her character as Justin chopped off his long hair prior to filming to achieve Ryle's clean-cut look. Justin documented his haircut in an April 15 Instagram video, revealing he was donating his strands to Locks of Love.

In addition to cutting his hair, Justin also revealed he was hitting the gym.

"A lot of change in one week," Justin captioned a April 17 gym selfie. "Cut my hair. Started eating carbs. And now I'm seeking validation from strangers on the internet by posting thirst traps. Wait …is this a thirst trap? Just Googled it. Don't google thirst trap."

Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images
Meet Atlas Corrigan

Brandon Sklenar—star of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923is set to play Atlas, Lily's childhood friend and former flame who becomes a romantic rival for Ryle. 

Justin confirmed Brandon's casting on Twitter April 20, writing, "Ladies and gentleman… meet your #Atlas."

After the news was announced, Brandon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about joining the movie.

"When this project came along I wasn't aware of this book or the tremendous impact it has had on women all over the world in helping them to have the strength to change their lives," he wrote on April 21. "This is something very personal to me. The amount of women I've known who have been victims of abuse is staggering. It is our intention that this film continues to spread the vital message of this book; for women to feel empowered and men to be better. I'm honored to be a part of it."

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
A Family Affair

It was announced May 1 that Jenny Slate had joined the film's roster as Allysa, Ryle's sister and Lily's best friend. 

"Pinch me," Justin wrote on Instagram of the Saturday Night Live alum's casting. "Hey sis!"

Describing Jenny as "one of the most talented humans," Colleen admitted on social media that she "can't even believe she'll be in this movie."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
And Young Lily Is...

While the actress picked to portray a younger version of Blake has yet to be revealed publicly, Justin confirmed on April 19 that they have found their star following an extensive search that included an open casting call on social media.

"Thank you for being a part of the process, it was inspiring and all of the messages we received was just validation for why we're making this movie and why this movie is so important," he shared on Instagram. "We found our young Lily, we'll be announcing her soon."

It Ends With Us has yet to announce a release date.

