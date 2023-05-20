Everything We Know About the It Ends With Us Movie So Far

Watch : See Blake Lively's RED HAIR in It Ends With Us Photos

Every end has a beginning and Colleen Hoover's fans have been awaiting the start of this story for ages.

Seven years after It Ends With Us became a New York Times bestseller, the author's beloved novel is finally getting the film treatment. Colleen caused a #BookTok shock when she took to Instagram on Jan. 26 to announce that Gossip Girl's Blake Lively and Jane the Virgin alum Justin Baldoni were set to star in the big screen adaptation of It Ends With Us.

Since then, more information has slowly trickled out about the highly anticipated project, including additional cast members and an open casting call to find an actor to portray a younger version of Blake. And on May 16, the first photos from the New York City set were released, which revealed Blake's bold new hair color. But she's not the only star to undergo a dramatic transformation for their character.