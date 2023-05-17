Dolce Vita's Sale Section Will Have Your Wardrobe Vacation-Ready on a Budget

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I've been wearing the same pair of nude Paily Heels from Dolce Vita for years now. I refuse to part from them, and the best part is, I have no reason to. The gorgeous, minimally designed braided heels have just the right amount of height, comfort and style. I simply will never dispose of them!
My admiration for Dolce Vita's undeniably cute footwear only begins with the Paily Heel. If you're on the hunt for elegant, versatile shoes on a budget, especially as you plan your summer vacation wardrobe, Dolce Vita's sale section is the place to look. While I didn't get my pair of heels on sale, you can currently shop them for 60% off, along with a bunch of other adorable summer styles.
Basically, Dolce Vita shoes are well worth the buy, and some of their bestsellers are currently on sale, so you don't have to pay full price. Scroll below to shop our favorite deals from Dolce Vita before they all sell out.
Shop the best Dolce Vita heels, sandals and slides on sale:
Paily Heels
The fan-favorite Paily Heels, on sale! These ultra-comfortable heels don't compromise style, and they are so versatile. Our editors can seriously spend hours in these braided sandals, pain-free.
Noles Heels
These heels are minimal and understated. They're perfect to pack for your upcoming vacation, because they really pair well with any outfit.
Ashby Heels
Strut in style in these platform braided heels. The look is as comfortable and versatile as the Paily Heels, with just a bit more height. Reviewers love the look because it "fits like a glove" and "looks great with everything."
Grazie Sandals
Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with these gorgeous lilac sandals. They've got the quintessential Dolce Vita braided look, and that $30 price tag is too tempting to pass up.
Palyce Heels
These chic buckled heels honestly look way more expensive than they are. You can pick them up for just $50 right now. Reviewers call the heels "beautiful" and "comfortable." What more could you ask for?
Haize Raffia Sandals
Slip into these beautiful lilac sandals all summer long. You can pair the $30 look with jeans and a blouse for something more casual, or elevate the sandals with a sundress and minimal jewelry.
Marie Heels
These trendy heels have zigzag straps adorned with metallic details. They're the perfect day-to-night sandals for the summer, since you can pair them with jeans, skirts, dresses and beyond.
Cici Sandals
These platform sandals are equal parts comfy and stylish. The buckled straps make them a bit more elevated, so you can wear them with a dress for a summer night out.
