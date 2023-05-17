Dolce Vita's Sale Section Will Have Your Wardrobe Vacation-Ready on a Budget

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I've been wearing the same pair of nude Paily Heels from Dolce Vita for years now. I refuse to part from them, and the best part is, I have no reason to. The gorgeous, minimally designed braided heels have just the right amount of height, comfort and style. I simply will never dispose of them!

My admiration for Dolce Vita's undeniably cute footwear only begins with the Paily Heel. If you're on the hunt for elegant, versatile shoes on a budget, especially as you plan your summer vacation wardrobe, Dolce Vita's sale section is the place to look. While I didn't get my pair of heels on sale, you can currently shop them for 60% off, along with a bunch of other adorable summer styles.

Basically, Dolce Vita shoes are well worth the buy, and some of their bestsellers are currently on sale, so you don't have to pay full price. Scroll below to shop our favorite deals from Dolce Vita before they all sell out.