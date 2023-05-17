Idaho Murder Case: Suspect Bryan Kohberger Indicted By Grand Jury

Watch : Bryan Kohberger's DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene

Bryan Kohberger has been indicted for the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, an Idaho grand jury determined the 28-year-old "did unlawfully enter a residence" in the town of Moscow last November and "wilfully, unlawfully, deliberately, with premeditation and with malice aforethought, kill and murder" Maddie Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger was indicted on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

The suspect, a criminology graduate student at Washington State University at the time of the killings, has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

"It is a little out of character, he said. This is not him," his public defender, Jason LaBar, told Today in January. "He believes he's going to be exonerated. That's what he believes, those were his words."

Back in November, police found roommates Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle and the latter's boyfriend Chapin stabbed to death inside the Moscow home. Two additional women were home at the time of the killings and were uninjured.

Kohberger was arrested at his parent's home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania in late December and charged with murder.