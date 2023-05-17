Kim Zolciak Shares Message About Love and Consideration Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Watch : RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak Files for Divorce from Kroy Biermann

Don't be tardy to seeing Kim Zolciak's latest Instagram post.

More than a week after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce, she shared a cryptic post about relationships.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories May 16, per Us Weekly, read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.

Kroy and Kim's respective petitions for divorce were electronically filed into Fulton County Superior Court's system in Georgia on May 8 after 11 years of marriage.

According to a copy of the documents obtained by E! News, the former football player, 37, is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children—Kroy Jr., 11; Kash, 10; and twins Kaia and Kane, 9—while the reality star, 44, is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody. (Kim is also mom to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Kroy adopted after they wed).