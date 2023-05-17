Kim Zolciak Shares Message About Love and Consideration Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Don't be tardy to seeing Kim Zolciak's latest Instagram post.
More than a week after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce, she shared a cryptic post about relationships.
"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote shared to her Instagram Stories May 16, per Us Weekly, read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." She then added the 100 emoji.
Kroy and Kim's respective petitions for divorce were electronically filed into Fulton County Superior Court's system in Georgia on May 8 after 11 years of marriage.
According to a copy of the documents obtained by E! News, the former football player, 37, is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children—Kroy Jr., 11; Kash, 10; and twins Kaia and Kane, 9—while the reality star, 44, is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody. (Kim is also mom to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Kroy adopted after they wed).
The former couple noted in their filings that their marriage is "irretrievably broken," and Kim—who was recently spotted without her wedding ring—listed their date of separation as April 30.
And it appears news of the Don't Be Tardy pair's split took those within the Bravoverse by surprise—including Andy Cohen.
"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host said on the May 9 episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."