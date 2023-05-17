Elle Fanning's Fairytale Look at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Came Courtesy of Drugstore Makeup

Elle Fanning made a showstopping appearance at the opening ceremony for the Cannes Film Festival 2023, wearing a sparkly silver ballgown and equally stunning makeup look.

Elle Fanning's latest high fashion moment included budget-friendly accessories.  

The Great actress dazzled on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 16, wearing a sparkly silver ballgown and ethereal makeup that made her look like she stepped out of a fairytale book. And would you believe us if we told you Elle only wore drugstore makeup for her fabulous red carpet moment at the opening ceremony and screening of Jeanne du Barry?

Th actress' makeup artist Erin Ayanian Monroe prepped her skin with L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid and also dabbed the Caffeine Eye Serum under her eyes. To give the 25-year-old a dewy glow and pop of color on her cheeks, Erin then used the brand's True Match Lumi Glotion and True Match Blush in Rose.

As for Elle's eyes, she rocked a classic cat-eye, with Erin flicking a dainty wing with the Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner in Brown Denim. For look-at-me-lashes, the makeup artist applied the Telescopic Lift Mascara in Intense Black.

photos
Riskiest Looks at Cannes Film Festival

The Maleficent star's whimsical beauty look perfectly coordinated with her princess-like ballgown from Alexander McQueen. The strapless design featured an intricately beaded corseted bodice that consisted of architectural floral petals embellished with sparkly silver stoning.

Adding extra pizzazz to the already eye-catching gown, the top half of the voluminous, pale pink skirt was also decked in sequin.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Taking to Instagram on May 16, Elle shared the special details about her dress.

"This creation by Sarah Burton is a work of art," she wrote. "It's femininity and strength combined in one deconstructed orchid. Getting to work with Sarah directly on my Cannes look was a highlight of my life. The time we shared and the artistry I witnessed from her in the McQueen London studio are a memory I will remember forever."

She added, "My jaw is still on the floor over each stone beaded by hand and the fact she did this for me!"

Of course, Elle wasn't the only celebrity to shine bright at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. To see all of the head-turning looks and candid red carpet moments, keep on scrolling.

