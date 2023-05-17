Ulta's New The Little Mermaid Collection Has the Cutest Beauty Gadgets & Gizmos

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

My inner child can hardly wait to watch Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey later this month. Ahead of the film's highly-anticipated release date, I'm soaking in Ulta Beauty's latest limited-edition, under-the-sea-inspired makeup and skincare collections.

Ulta recently dropped a collection with makeup and self-care products inspired by The Little Mermaid, but that's not all. The retailer also has limited-edition The Little Mermaid launches from Pacifica and Black Girl Sunscreen, too.

From seashell-shaped beauty kits, carrot juice-infused sunscreen, serums with marine extracts and more, Ulta has a bunch of beauty gadgets and gizmos to add to your self-care routine. Our favorite part about the princess-worthy collaborations? They're priced super affordably, with products for $25 and below.

Ahead, shop some magical makeup and skincare products from Ulta's, Pacifica's and Black Girl Sunscreen's limited-edition Disney launches. They deserve to be part of your (beauty) world.