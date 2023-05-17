Ulta's New The Little Mermaid Collection Has the Cutest Beauty Gadgets & Gizmos

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
My inner child can hardly wait to watch Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey later this month. Ahead of the film's highly-anticipated release date, I'm soaking in Ulta Beauty's latest limited-edition, under-the-sea-inspired makeup and skincare collections.
Ulta recently dropped a collection with makeup and self-care products inspired by The Little Mermaid, but that's not all. The retailer also has limited-edition The Little Mermaid launches from Pacifica and Black Girl Sunscreen, too.
From seashell-shaped beauty kits, carrot juice-infused sunscreen, serums with marine extracts and more, Ulta has a bunch of beauty gadgets and gizmos to add to your self-care routine. Our favorite part about the princess-worthy collaborations? They're priced super affordably, with products for $25 and below.
Ahead, shop some magical makeup and skincare products from Ulta's, Pacifica's and Black Girl Sunscreen's limited-edition Disney launches. They deserve to be part of your (beauty) world.
ULTA Beauty Collection Beauty Box: Disney's The Little Mermaid Edition
Get a total beauty fix with this seashell-shaped makeup kit that has everything from eyeliner to highlighter sticks. The products are the perfect size for on-the-go use, too.
ULTA Beauty Collection Disney's The Little Mermaid: Eye Shadow Palette
Create every eyeshadow look imaginable with this The Little Mermaid-inspired palette that has the perfection combination of shimmer and matte shades.
ULTA Beauty Collection Disney's The Little Mermaid: Eye Set
Achieve the perfect mermaidcore makeup look with these iridescent liquid eye shimmers. Bonus points for the sheet of pearl gems included in the set.
ULTA Beauty Collection Disney's The Little Mermaid: Makeup Sponge Trio
What's not to love about this makeup sponge set? The adorably designed set features three marbled sponges adorned with our favorite The Little Mermaid sea creatures.
ULTA Beauty Collection Disney's The Little Mermaid: Makeup Brush Set
Blend, bake and blush your face with this makeup brush set. The kit comes with five essential makeup brushes with versatile uses and soft bristles.
ULTA Beauty Collection Disney's The Little Mermaid: Bath Set
Snag this bath set that has a princess-worthy plush spa headband and two bath bombs, and finally draw that relaxing bath you've been promising yourself for months.
Black Girl Sunscreen Little Mermaid SPF30
Stay protected with this Black Girl Sunscreen Little Mermaid SPF30 that doubles as a moisturizer and sun protection. The formula leaves no white cast, and it's infused with ingredients like sunflower oil, cacao, avocado oil, jojoba oil and carrot juice to heal and boost melanin in the skin.
Pacifica Disney's The Little Mermaid Sea & C Love Vitamin Serum
Pacifica's limited-edition Sea & C Love Vitamin Serum has marine extracts and algae, vitamin C, green tea and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and completely nourish the skin. The perfect, under the sea inspired formula!
Pacifica Disney's The Little Mermaid Reusable Undereye Masks
These reusable undereye masks are perfect for those self-care nights. The 100% medical-grade silicone masks not only have an adorable design, but they're just the right texture to lock in your favorite moisturizer or serum.
Pacifica Disney's The Little Mermaid Sea Foam Complete Face Wash
Cleanse away dirt, oil, SPF and makeup with this Sea Foam Complete Face Wash. The gentle formula has vitamin E, coconut water, sea algae and glycerin for antioxidant and moisturizing benefits.
Pacifica Disney's The Little Mermaid Set & Protect Matte Sheer SPF Setting Mist
This setting mist will be a cool addition to your beauty routine. The vegan formula has vitamin C to brighten the skin, and it's also infused with SPF.
