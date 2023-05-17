Why The Challenge: World Championship Winner Is Taking a Break From the Game

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

Don't call it a comeback when it's a takeover.

Following a three-year hiatus from The Challenge, Jordan Wiseley returned with a vengeance. First, the three-time champ made it to the final of this winter's The Challenge: Ride or Dies, despite entering the game as an alternate. And now, Jordan has added the title of first-ever global champ to his impressive resume, winning the debut season of the Paramount+ spinoff The Challenge: World Championship with partner Kaz Crossley.

So, what's next for Jordan? He's taking another break from The Challenge to focus on his burgeoning career as a race car driver for Hyundai after making his professional debut at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on May 13.

"It went really well," Jordan told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We're getting a lot of attention and I love it."