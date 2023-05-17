Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

Watch : Billie Eilish Gets Birthday Kiss from BF Jesse Rutherford

So if you really wanna know: Billie Eilish is single.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford have called it quits after less than a year of dating.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably," a rep for the 21-year-old told Page Six, "and remain good friends."

The pair's breakup comes one month after they were last seen out together while attending the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif.

It was about seven months ago that Billie and Jesse officially went public with their romance, going Instagram official over Halloween.

In late November, Billie shared insight into her relationship with The Neighbourhood artist during an interview with Vanity Fair.

"It's really cool, and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said of her relationship with the 31-year-old. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f--king f--ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me."