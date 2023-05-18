Vanderpump Rules Finale Bombshells: The Fallout of Scandoval & Even More Cheating Confessions

Watch : Ariana Madix Shares First Discovery of Scandoval Affair

It's all been leading up to this.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' lives officially imploded on Vanderpump Rules' season 10 finale after their Bravo co-stars—and the entire world—found out about their shocking, months-long affair. And while the cast struggled to wrap their heads around the explosive controversy nicknamed Scandoval, both Sandoval and Leviss were forced to own up to their behavior on the May 17 episode.

Needless to say, the TomTom co-owner's partner of nine years Ariana Madix was devastated by her ex's infidelity and her former BFF's deceitfulness. During an excruciating final breakup talk, Sandoval answered Madix's burning questions—then turned to the only person who could provide comfort to him in this moment: Leviss.

The co-stars-turned-lovers reunited amid the scandal and revealed their relationship was much more than a fling, even admitting they envisioned a future together after the dust ultimately, hopefully settles.