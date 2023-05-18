Vanderpump Rules Finale Bombshells: The Fallout of Scandoval & Even More Cheating Confessions

Vanderpump Rules' season 10 finale saw Ariana Madix's life implode after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair came to light. Here are the nine juiciest revelations from the Scandoval fallout.

It's all been leading up to this.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' lives officially imploded on Vanderpump Rules' season 10 finale after their Bravo co-stars—and the entire world—found out about their shocking, months-long affair. And while the cast struggled to wrap their heads around the explosive controversy nicknamed Scandoval, both Sandoval and Leviss were forced to own up to their behavior on the May 17 episode.

Needless to say, the TomTom co-owner's partner of nine years Ariana Madix was devastated by her ex's infidelity and her former BFF's deceitfulness. During an excruciating final breakup talk, Sandoval answered Madix's burning questions—then turned to the only person who could provide comfort to him in this moment: Leviss.

The co-stars-turned-lovers reunited amid the scandal and revealed their relationship was much more than a fling, even admitting they envisioned a future together after the dust ultimately, hopefully settles.

From Tom admitting to prior cheating to VPR alum Kristen Doute returning, here are the most shocking bombshell's from the season 10 finale.

The Vanderpump Rules three-part reunion kicks off Wednesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix's Devastating Last Talk

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had their final emotional breakup talk following his affair with Raquel Leviss and it was more devastating that anyone could have imagined.

"That girl is searching for identity in men, she has no identity of her own," she told him. "Willing to stoop so low as to f--k one of her best friend's life partners, and that's someone you think is a good person to be around?"

When Sandoval revealed he and Leviss formed a deep, emotional bond, Ariana exploded, calling Sandoval and Leviss' relationship "bulls--t" and "disgusting."

"I was ride or f--king die for you, " she added, "and I had her back. The fact that she's continued to smile in my face is one of the most god-awful, disgusting things I've ever heard of."

And though Sandoval continued to blame their lack of intimacy, Madix didn't buy it and left her ex with one final, bone-chilling message.

"I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you," she said. "You're worth nothing and I want you to feel that deep in your soul. I want you to hear those words coming from the mouth of the woman who f--king stood by you and loved you and was ready to build the rest of my life around you."

Todd Williamson/Bravo
Tom Schwartz Confronts Tom Sandoval About Their Business Problems

TomSandovalbroke down in tears at Tom Schwartz's apartment while apologizing for his affair negatively affecting their L.A. bars.

"You f--ked up, man," Schwartz told his business partner. "We went from 4.8 stars on Yelp to one star at Schwartz & Sandy's. We have 20 employees who depend on us."

In a confessional, Schwartz added, "To think that this place could fall apart because of Tom's affair, it's soul-crushing," before admitting to having fear of being "cancelled" by association.

Todd Williamson/Bravo
James Kennedy Calls Out His Ex

While discussing the shocking chain of events with Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Ally Lewber, James Kennedy decided to call Leviss on the phone and grill her about the affair.

Leviss denied that she and Sandoval were "an item" and called the backlash from the affair "eye-opening" before her ex-fiancé really unleashed on her.

"You lied to everyone's face," Kennedy said. "All the people you were building friendships with, you've literally just trashed it for Sandoval's little cocky c--k. His stinky, 40-year-old c--k. Seriously, Raquel? You're not the brightest chick."

Bravo
Sandoval & Leviss Declare Their Love

Sandoval visited Leviss at her apartment amid the fallout where they officially said "I love you" for the first time on camera. Although they wouldn't kiss in front of the crew, the passionately hugged.

"I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love because I already knew I loved him as a friend and I've never had sex like that before," she admitted in a confessional. "I should have completely removed myself from the situation, but I did not have the will power to not see him."

Meanwhile, Sandoval told his love, "I would never do this if there wasn't something here." 

Later, in his confessional, he added, "I can't predict the future. Maybe things will work out with Raquel and I, maybe they won't. But, when I kissed Raquel I felt hope, I felt like, 'Wait a minute, you're not washed up. Your best days aren't behind you, maybe they're just beginning.'"

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
When Schwartz Really Found Out

Maloney grilled ex-husband Schwartz about when he really found out about his best friend's affair. After initially insisting he only learned about the cheating one month before Scandoval broke in March, he later revealed the truth: He's known since it started last summer.

"I knew about the one-night stand, OK?" he admitted. "It was f--ked up. He said, 'I cannot believe we f--king did that. I'm disgusted, but here's how I justified it.' He's tried to communicate this to Ariana multiple times, he tried to break up with her and it just didn't work out."

Maloney didn't have any sympathy to offer, calling the TomTom co-owner Sandoval's "bitch boy."

"By being associated with him," she added, "you're going to lose a lot of friends."

Getty Images
Kristen Doute Returns

In the wake of Sandoval's scandal, his other ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute returned to VPR for the first time in three years to help comfort Ariana.

"If anything," Doute said while they bonded over their mutual disgust, "I'm sorry to you that you had to do me the favor of taking him away from me."

Doute then had Madix write down affirmations and burn the pieces of paper as a symbol of healing. "Ashes to ashes, dust to dust," she chanted during the backyard ceremony, "life is beautiful, so slay we must."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Sandoval Has a Panic Attack at Lisa Vanderpump's Home

After Lisa Vanderpump agreed to see the disgraced star, he met her at her home and tried to save face. "Me and Raquel had every intention of telling Ariana before the reunion," he told her. "There's no way we could feel like a human being, either one of us, to have Ariana defending Raquel and me."

Though she called the situation terrible, she added in a confessional, "Look, I'm not going to turn my back on Sandoval. I will never, ever do anything but condemn what he did, but they've all been guilty of things—maybe not quite this level. But at some point, maybe the pain will ease."

Back at her home, Sandoval broke down during what seemed to be an actual panic attack. "I would love to be able to have a conversation with her when she's not so angry with me," he said before balling his eyes out and struggling to catch his breath. "I don't know if I'll ever get that chance, which kills me."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Schwartz Apologizes to Madix (& It Doesn't Go Well)

Schwartz crashed a girls' night out (meant to get Madix's mind off the drama) to apologize to her.

"I'm not here to advocate for him," he told Madix. "Right now, I'm just pissed with Sandoval. I feel like he exploited my kindness. Also our businesses that we put our hearts and souls into."

She wasn't having it, though. "He apologized to the business before he apologized to me publicly which was literally pathetic," she fired back, referencing his March 4 Instagram post. "What did he think was going to f--king happen? He was going to be able to cheat on me and be able to walk away unscathed?"

The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner continued, "I just wanted to come look you in the eyes and say I'm so f--king sorry for this whole thing."

Her response? "I will not have mutual friends with him," she stated, "so I am not your friend anymore."

Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Sandoval Admits to Prior Cheating

The finale concluded with Sandoval visiting Scheana Shay to deliver another apology—not just for his deceitfulness, but also because of a heated conversation he and Shay had after her alleged altercation with Leviss.

Referencing one of Sandoval's past dalliances from years back, she asked, "So other than Miami girl, this is the first time you've ever cheated on Ariana?" to which he replied, "There was one other time."

Her reaction? "You're sick," she said. "Just a random person?"

Though Tom originally stated yes, he awkwardly followed with, "Well, no," before refusing to reveal any more details.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family) 

