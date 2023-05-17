18 Bikinis With Full-Coverage Bottoms for Those Days When More Is More

If you've been looking for full-coverage bikini bottoms, you'll love these swim styles from Amazon, Aerie, Spanx, Athleta, Venus, Old Navy, and Summersalt.

Wear the swimsuit that makes you feel and look your best, whether it's a high-waisted bikini, a skimpy style, or something else. My swimwear preferences change from day to day depending on the activity, location, and mood. I wanted to add more full-coverage bikini bottoms to my rotation, but in my experience, it's not an easy option to find. There are lot of full-coverage one-piece swimsuits, but what about those times you want to rock a swim set at the beach?

After searching through, Amazon, Aerie, SpanxAthleta, Venus, Old Navy, and Summersalt, I found low-rise, mid-rise, and high-waisted swimsuits that deliver full coverage and fashion. Here are some of the standout picks.

Bikinis With Full-Coverage Bottoms

Mooslover Women’s Shirred Bandeau Bikini Top High Waisted Bottom

This shirred suit is so darling. This top can even work with your favorite pair of jeans. There are 18 colors and patterns to choose from. Amazon shoppers left 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$29
Amazon

Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Set

This royal blue suit is an Amazon top-seller with 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can get this ultra-flattering suit in 26 colorways.

$35
Amazon

Old Navy Eyelet-Embroidered Triangle Halter Bikini Swim Top and High-Waisted Eyelet Bikini Swim Bottoms

You will get style compliments every time you wear this incredibly chic eyelet bikini. It comes in four colors with sizes ranging from XS to 4X.

$26
$15
Top
$30
$17
Bottom

Pfreesea One Shoulder Bikini Sets

The textured fabric and one-shoulder silhouette brings a fashion-forward look to the beach. There are seven colors to choose from.

$26
Amazon

Venus High-Neck Zip-Up Bikini Top and High-Waist Bottom

Sporty meets cute with this bikini set. You can adjust the top's coverage at any time thanks to the zipper and the bottom is high-waisted.

$44
$37
Top
$34
$25
Bottom

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit

Rock a retro-inspired look with the Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit, which comes in 43 colors and has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$34-$36
Amazon

Lilosy Criss Cross Cutout Bikini

Serve up a fashionable aesthetic with this criss-cross swim set. There are 13 colors to choose from.

$28
Amazon

Aerie Shine Pique Full Coverage Bikini Bottom and Shine Pique V Wire Bandeau Bikini Top

If you want a full-coverage swim bottom, with a low-rise waist, you'll love these bottoms from Aerie. There are nine colors to choose from. The bottom is pictured with the Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Bandeau Bikini Top, but if you scroll down on this page, you'll see lots of tops and cover-ups that match this bottom.

$27
$16
Top
$27
$16
Bottom

Aerie Wide Rib Longline Plunge Ring Bikini Top and Wide Rib Crossover High Waisted Bikini Bottom

The crossover waist on this red hot bikini bottom is next-level flattering. The matching top has a supportive underband. Both pieces come in various colorways.

$40
$24
Top
$35
$21
Bottom

Pink Queen Women's One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Set

How sophisticated is the one-shoulder look? The tie at the side takes this to the next level. There are 22 color options.

$30
Amazon

Athleta Maldives Bra Cup Bikini Top and Cinch Full Swim Bottom

Made from Recycled H2ECO swim fabric, this suit is smooth, stretchy, and sleek. It even has built-in UPF sun protection.

$74
$40
Top
$59
$40
Bottom

Adisputent High Waisted Bikini Set

Colorblocked looks are simple, yet trendy. This bright swimsuit is a total scene-stealer. It comes in many additional colors.

$33-$35
Amazon

Old Navy Cropped Cutout Halter Longline Bikini Swim Top and High-Waisted Classic Bikini Swim Bottoms

Go bold with an on-trend swimsuit that has cut-outs and an adjustable halter top. The full-coverage bottom is smoothing and flattering. Both pieces are available in solid colors and prints.

$30
$17
Top
$20
$11
Bottom

Summersalt The Diagonal Mid Rise Bottom and The Marina Bikini Top

The Diagonal Mid Rise Bottom has full coverage and a secure fit that you can rely on. The matching top is supportive and you can customize it to your preference with the removable cups and adjustable straps.

$45
Bottom
$50
Top

BMJL Women's High Waisted Bikini Set

Feel pretty in pink whenever you rock this striped swim set. It comes in many colorways.

$35
Amazon

Beachsissi High Waisted Bikini Twist Front Tie Back 2 Piece Swimsuits

This bikini has ties at the sides and it's perfect for your next pool day. It has 1,900+ 5-star reviews and there are 12 colors to choose from.

$34
Amazon

CharmLeaks Women's Bikini Sets

An all-black, high-neck swimsuit is chic, yet sporty. This is a great option if you enjoy water sports too. It has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$32
Amazon

Spanx Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Bottom and Pique Plunge Bikini Top

Spanx's fabric is textured and smoothing with flexible layers that do not dig at your skin. The matching top has stay-put straps that are comfortably supportive.

$98
Bottom
$88
Top

Still shopping for swimsuits? You'll love these styles from The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett's collection.

