18 Bikinis With Full-Coverage Bottoms for Those Days When More Is More

Wear the swimsuit that makes you feel and look your best, whether it's a high-waisted bikini, a skimpy style, or something else. My swimwear preferences change from day to day depending on the activity, location, and mood. I wanted to add more full-coverage bikini bottoms to my rotation, but in my experience, it's not an easy option to find. There are lot of full-coverage one-piece swimsuits, but what about those times you want to rock a swim set at the beach?
After searching through, Amazon, Aerie, Spanx, Athleta, Venus, Old Navy, and Summersalt, I found low-rise, mid-rise, and high-waisted swimsuits that deliver full coverage and fashion. Here are some of the standout picks.
Bikinis With Full-Coverage Bottoms
Mooslover Women’s Shirred Bandeau Bikini Top High Waisted Bottom
This shirred suit is so darling. This top can even work with your favorite pair of jeans. There are 18 colors and patterns to choose from. Amazon shoppers left 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Set
This royal blue suit is an Amazon top-seller with 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You can get this ultra-flattering suit in 26 colorways.
Pfreesea One Shoulder Bikini Sets
The textured fabric and one-shoulder silhouette brings a fashion-forward look to the beach. There are seven colors to choose from.
Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit
Rock a retro-inspired look with the Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit, which comes in 43 colors and has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lilosy Criss Cross Cutout Bikini
Serve up a fashionable aesthetic with this criss-cross swim set. There are 13 colors to choose from.
Aerie Shine Pique Full Coverage Bikini Bottom and Shine Pique V Wire Bandeau Bikini Top
If you want a full-coverage swim bottom, with a low-rise waist, you'll love these bottoms from Aerie. There are nine colors to choose from. The bottom is pictured with the Aerie Shine Pique V Wire Bandeau Bikini Top, but if you scroll down on this page, you'll see lots of tops and cover-ups that match this bottom.
Pink Queen Women's One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini Set
How sophisticated is the one-shoulder look? The tie at the side takes this to the next level. There are 22 color options.
Adisputent High Waisted Bikini Set
Colorblocked looks are simple, yet trendy. This bright swimsuit is a total scene-stealer. It comes in many additional colors.
Old Navy Cropped Cutout Halter Longline Bikini Swim Top and High-Waisted Classic Bikini Swim Bottoms
Go bold with an on-trend swimsuit that has cut-outs and an adjustable halter top. The full-coverage bottom is smoothing and flattering. Both pieces are available in solid colors and prints.
Summersalt The Diagonal Mid Rise Bottom and The Marina Bikini Top
The Diagonal Mid Rise Bottom has full coverage and a secure fit that you can rely on. The matching top is supportive and you can customize it to your preference with the removable cups and adjustable straps.
BMJL Women's High Waisted Bikini Set
Feel pretty in pink whenever you rock this striped swim set. It comes in many colorways.
Beachsissi High Waisted Bikini Twist Front Tie Back 2 Piece Swimsuits
This bikini has ties at the sides and it's perfect for your next pool day. It has 1,900+ 5-star reviews and there are 12 colors to choose from.
CharmLeaks Women's Bikini Sets
An all-black, high-neck swimsuit is chic, yet sporty. This is a great option if you enjoy water sports too. It has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Spanx Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Bottom and Pique Plunge Bikini Top
Spanx's fabric is textured and smoothing with flexible layers that do not dig at your skin. The matching top has stay-put straps that are comfortably supportive.
