And Just Like That... Season 2 Has a Premiere Date

Check out the premiere date and new artwork for season two o And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City prequel series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

And Just Like That... season two is almost here.

HBO announced May 17 that new episodes of the Sex and the City prequel series will arrive on Max (formerly HBO Max) June 22.

And fans also got another glimpse at the new season with its artwork as Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw stands front and center behind a long dinner table. She's flanked by besties Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) on either side, as other members of their orbit, such as Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) and Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), make up the rest of the dinner party.

And Just Like That...'s official season two release date comes weeks after Max revealed its teaser trailer, which previewed the return of Carrie's ex Aiden Shaw (John Corbett). It also gave an update on Miranda's new romance with Che following her separation from husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), teasing a "step up."

But as John makes his long-awaited return—which was first confirmed last year—he's not the only newcomer headed to And Just Like That..., as it was previously reported that Tony Danza will be making an appearance.

The show returns for season two with a two-episode premiere June 22 on, releasing new episodes weekly on Max, with 11 in total.

If you cannot help but wonder more about what's in store for the second season of And Just Like That..., we've got you covered. Here is everything we know about the new episodes:

A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

The Return of Aidan

In August, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January 2023, HBO Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

Will We Actually See Samantha?

Despite those optimistic texts exchanged by Carrie and Samantha in the finale—a surprise Kim Cattrall return doesn't seem to be in the cards. 

In June, Sarah Jessica Parker said the continued discourse about the apparent feud between the actresses has been "painful." SJP confirmed that Cattrall was never asked to appear on And Just Like That... because "she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue," and no apparent progress has been made since.

There's always season three!

A Premiere Date

While no exact premiere date has been set yet, HBO Max confirmed that the show will arrive sometime in 2023.

Here's hoping the wait flies back in a New York minute.

