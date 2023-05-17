And Just Like That... Season 2 Has a Premiere Date

Watch : And Just Like That Confirms Aidan's RETURN in Season 2 Teaser

And Just Like That... season two is almost here.

HBO announced May 17 that new episodes of the Sex and the City prequel series will arrive on Max (formerly HBO Max) June 22.

And fans also got another glimpse at the new season with its artwork as Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw stands front and center behind a long dinner table. She's flanked by besties Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) on either side, as other members of their orbit, such as Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) and Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), make up the rest of the dinner party.

And Just Like That...'s official season two release date comes weeks after Max revealed its teaser trailer, which previewed the return of Carrie's ex Aiden Shaw (John Corbett). It also gave an update on Miranda's new romance with Che following her separation from husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), teasing a "step up."

But as John makes his long-awaited return—which was first confirmed last year—he's not the only newcomer headed to And Just Like That..., as it was previously reported that Tony Danza will be making an appearance.