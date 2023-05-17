See RHOBH's Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's Sweet Family Reunion Amid Ongoing Feud

Watch : Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Season 13 DOES NOT Disappoint

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton are choosing family over feuding.

The sisters and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars reunited over the weekend to celebrate the bridal shower of their niece, Kim Richards' daughter Whitney Davis. The three siblings were all smiles while posing behind Whitney, who donned a low-cut, V-neck white gown for the occasion.

Also included in the family photo opp were Kim's other daughters Brooke Wiederhorn and Kimberly Jackson, as well as Kyle's eldest daughter Farrah Brittany.

"My beautiful niece @whittlesdavis is getting married. A beautiful shower for our Whittles," Kyle captioned the snapshot in a May 16 Instagram post. "So happy for you & @lukegrahamwhite."

Kyle and Kathy's relationship has been strained since season 12 of RHOBH concluded last fall following Kathy's alleged meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen. Co-star Lisa Rinna accused Kathy of bad-mouthing the entire cast—including Kyle—during an explosive rant, leading to lots of tears and a tough confrontation between the sisters at the reunion.