Ring the Alarm: Beyoncé Just Teased Her New Haircare Line

Beyoncé is no longer bottling up the secret to her flawlessness.

The Grammy winner recently teased her new haircare line, which comes less than a week after she changed her signature locks for the Renaissance World Tour.

"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" Beyoncé captioned her May 16 Instagram. "Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

The "Formation" singer, who shared a photo of herself curling her hair, surrounded by hot tools and a shelf's worth of product samples, explained that she hopes to leave her (beauty) mark with this new venture.

"Having learned so much on my hair journey," she added, "I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."