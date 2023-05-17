Ring the Alarm: Beyoncé Just Teased Her New Haircare Line

Beyoncé is no longer bottling up the secret to her flawlessness.
The Grammy winner recently teased her new haircare line, which comes less than a week after she changed her signature locks for the Renaissance World Tour.
"How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?" Beyoncé captioned her May 16 Instagram. "Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."
The "Formation" singer, who shared a photo of herself curling her hair, surrounded by hot tools and a shelf's worth of product samples, explained that she hopes to leave her (beauty) mark with this new venture.
"Having learned so much on my hair journey," she added, "I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."
Beyoncé previously opened up about her skincare practices and how she's passed them down to her own children, Blue Ivy, 11, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5.
"One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace," the mom of three recalled to Harper's Bazaar in 2021. "I have so much to share...and there's more to come soon!"
And for Beyoncé, beauty is more than skin-deep.
"I've seen how much Black women's emotions are attached to our hair and beauty," she continued. "The beauty industry does not always understand these emotions and what we need. I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and share some of those secrets, so we can continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their own strength and tell their stories. That is power."
Of course, the superstar has picked up a few tricks of the trade.
"The stress on my hair and skin," she said, "from sprays and dyes to the heat of a curling iron and wearing heavy makeup while sweating on stage. I've picked up many secrets and techniques over the years to look my best for every show."
While the Homecoming star hasn't offered any additional details about her forthcoming line, it's clear the beyhive will soon be able to say they "woke up like this."
