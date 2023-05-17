Selena Gomez Is Serving Up 2 New TV Series: All the Delicious Details

Watch : Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise

Selena Gomez can't keep her culinary skills to herself.

That's why the Selena + Chef star is going to heat up the Food Network with two new projects.

As for what to expect from Selena's continued kitchen endeavors? First up, she'll star in a new "celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays," according to a May 17 Food Network press release. She'll follow that up with a series that will see the 30-year-old meet up with "some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens."

Although fans have only really gotten to know the culinary side of Selena in recent years, the singer says it's always been a part of her.

"I've always been very vocal about my love of food," she said in a May 2020 statement when Selena + Chef was first announced. "I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef.