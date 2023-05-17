Selena Gomez Is Serving Up 2 New TV Series: All the Delicious Details

Selena Gomez can't keep her culinary skills to herself.
That's why the Selena + Chef star is going to heat up the Food Network with two new projects.
As for what to expect from Selena's continued kitchen endeavors? First up, she'll star in a new "celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays," according to a May 17 Food Network press release. She'll follow that up with a series that will see the 30-year-old meet up with "some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens."
Although fans have only really gotten to know the culinary side of Selena in recent years, the singer says it's always been a part of her.
"I've always been very vocal about my love of food," she said in a May 2020 statement when Selena + Chef was first announced. "I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef.
When it came to her hopes for Selena + Chef, Selena really only had one goal.
"I hope you're gonna laugh because I look like a fool," she shared before the first season aired. "I wanted to do this simply because I love cooking, I just don't know how to do it all the time."
Although HBO has not announced any plans regarding a fifth season of the show, fans have Selena's new series to look forward to.
And in addition to spending a lot more time in the kitchen this year, Selena also hit the streets of New York City to film the third season of the fan-favorite Only Murders in the Building.
And fans can buckle up for the show's third season sooner rather than later! Disney announced at their upfront presentation this week that it'll premiere Aug. 8 on Hulu.
"Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," the singer captioned an April 19 Instagram post alongside Meryl Streep, who also stars in the show's third season. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I'll post more soon. But I'll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."
The third season is set to be even more star-studded than ever before. In addition to Meryl, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams and Ashley Park will join Selena and show veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short.