Prince Harry Shared Fear Meghan Markle Would Have Same Fate As Princess Diana Months Before Car Chase

Watch : Prince Harry's Memoir Ghostwriter Reveals Late Night Argument

It's an alarming instance of déjà vu Prince Harry may have seen coming.

After attending a gala in New York City on May 16, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, along with her mom Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with "highly aggressive paparazzi," according to a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," their rep told E! News in a statement. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

Eerily, the incident—of which the couple's two children Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet Diana, 23 months, were not present for—comes just five months after Harry opened up about his fear that his wife and his late mom Princess Diana would have similar, heartbreaking fates.