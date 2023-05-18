Emma Heming Willis Wants to Talk About Brain Health

Now that she's climbed atop her podium, she's here to talk about brain health.

And not just devastating cognitive conditions like dementia that affect upwards of 55 million people worldwide but also, for instance, the so-called mommy brain and mental fog that found her seeking medical guidance a few years back.

A doctor "introduced me to the concept of brain health, which was something that I had never heard before," she explained. "I know about heart health and breast health and all of those." Placed on a regimen of MCT oil, omega-3 fatty acids and various multivitamins, she noticed a real shift, she acknowledged, but "it was really hard to choke down all of these pills."

So, naturally, she did something about it.