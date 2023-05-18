Emma Heming Willis Wants to Talk About Brain Health

Emma Heming Willis is not the sit-idly-by type.
Though the entrepreneur and mom to daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, has made it a point to carve out moments for herself in recent months, she's more likely to be filling her time with activities than filling a soaking tub with bath salts.
"I love a hobby," the beauty and fashion industry vet explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I'm quite creative. Like, I'm not the best at everything, but I'm good at many things. I can kind of sew and I can kind of do gardening, but might kill my plants. I just like doing things."
So when she learned the aphasia that had been affecting husband Bruce Willis was actually the result of frontotemporal dementia, "it was like a flame has been lit," Heming Willis described. "I've found a new purpose. I can either wilt away in my sad corner—which, I could do—or I can just rise to the occasion."
Now that she's climbed atop her podium, she's here to talk about brain health.
And not just devastating cognitive conditions like dementia that affect upwards of 55 million people worldwide but also, for instance, the so-called mommy brain and mental fog that found her seeking medical guidance a few years back.
A doctor "introduced me to the concept of brain health, which was something that I had never heard before," she explained. "I know about heart health and breast health and all of those." Placed on a regimen of MCT oil, omega-3 fatty acids and various multivitamins, she noticed a real shift, she acknowledged, but "it was really hard to choke down all of these pills."
So, naturally, she did something about it.
Teaming with friend Helen Christoni, they launched Make Time Wellness, a brand of science-backed supplements for women (their initial rollout includes drink powders for both brain health and prenatal wellness, along with prenatal and multi-vitamins) with a message built right into the name.
The goal, Christoni explained to E!, is "to really encourage women to make time." Whether that means putting aside a few moments to assess their brain health, squeezing in a hike or simply checking in with their mental wellness, is up to them.
Though the avid ultramarathoner and mom of two noted that the idea of self-care has largely been reduced to beauty regimens and spa visits, "making time is an action," she said. "'How am I going to make time in my day to accomplish what I want to accomplish?' Health being one piece, whether it's yoga, calling your best friends, meal prep. It's really planning to make time so you can be your best self for you and your loved ones. That's really the essence of a movement."
Heming Willis' personal list is quite long, ranging from getting outdoors for a hike to lining up experts for her Make Time to Connect series on Instagram Live that sees her host discussions about dementia.
"What I really was yearning for was community, to be talk to people that are on this journey, that understand this journey, because I felt a little isolated for a while," she explained. "So I think being able to use my platform and raise awareness around dementia and be able to have this conversation with caregivers has been really important to me. And I want to take away that stigma, because there is nothing shameful about what is happening."
Her other goal is to lead the sorts of discussions that can make a real difference in curing this devastating disease.
While she notes that science isn't able to reverse cognitive degenerative disease yet, "It's important to use our voices," said Heming Willis, "because through action, awareness and conversation, that creates change. We can sit here and just be quiet about it, but I know that I'm talking to really incredible scientists and doctors and I've gained so much knowledge over the past couple of years that it would be a disservice to not be able to share the information."
Among those factoids: Women make up nearly two-thirds of Alzheimer's patients, said Christoni, and "are really at risk for having serious issues later in life." Noting that not enough people are discussing that crucial reality, she continued, "we're really committed to starting the conversation. And just being mindful about your mind is where it starts."
For Heming Willis, it comes down to honing in on risk factors—like exercise—that can be improved. "You're never too young to think about brain health," she insisted, "because by changing that lifestyle, you really do reduce your risk of Alzheimer's or related dementias."
For both women that means prioritizing all of the good-for-you standards.
"It's sleep—very important," said Heming Willis, "exercise, a cleaner diet, less sugar, no alcohol. You know, all the things that we know. But it really nourishes your brain."
Agreed Christoni, "Really minding what you're putting into your body will have a result on how you feel every day. There's also reading, breath work, yoga. I do as much as I can to make time for myself."
And for others as well. Giving back is a cornerstone of the brand, with five percent of proceeds going to Alzheimer's non-profit Hilarity for Charity.
"Having a supportive community is really, really important," explained Christoni. "We're absolutely here to support people and raise awareness for great charities like HFC and bring it to the forefront."
Because for Heming Willis, the past few years have been eye-opening in terms of how many families are affected by dementia and other cognitive conditions.
"I knew that it was happening to others, but it is everyone's story," she noted. "And I just think what we're able to bring to the table and talk with others, it's important."