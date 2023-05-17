Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's 21-year-old Son Levon Makes Rare Appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Uma Thurman brought with her to the Cannes Film Festival a very special date: Her and ex-Ethan Hawke's 21son Levon Thurman-Hawke. See photos of them and other stars on the opening ceremony red carpet.

For Uma Thurman, the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was a family affair.

The Kill Bill star made a rare outing with her son Levon Thurman-Hawke at the festival's premiere of Jeanne de Barry May 16. For the occasion, Uma, 53, donned a sleeveless, dusty rose pink gown and large maroon coat while the 21-year-old—whom she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke—sported a sleek black suit and bow tie.

While Levon has largely stayed out of the spotlight over the years, back in February, Ethan resurfaced photos from a 2015 father-son courtside outing. The reason for resharing the photos? To congratulate Super Bowl half-time performer Rihanna, who happened to be sitting next to the pair during the basketball game.

Referring to the photos showing Ethan and Levon swapping seats so the Before Sunrise actor could chat with the Grammy winner, he joked in his caption, "I'm hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment."

But amid rare appearances with his parents, Levon is also following in their—and older sister Maya Hawke's—acting footsteps. In fact, he'll soon be making his major onscreen debut, joining Tom Holland in the Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room in June before taking to the big screen with the crime film The Thicket.

However, Uma and Levon weren't the only ones to turn Cannes into a family outing. Also spotted on the opening ceremony red carpet: Michael Douglas, 78, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and their daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 20.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

See photos of celebs at Cannes below:

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Carys Zeta Douglas
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Uma Thurman

Photopix/GC Images

Elle Fanning

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Alessandra Ambrosio

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Brie Larson

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Fan Bingbing

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Michael Douglas
Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Iris Law

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Paul Dano

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Elle Fanning

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Ruben Östlund & Brie Larson

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Rungano Nyoni, Julia Ducournau, Ruben Östlund, Brie Larson & Maryam Touzani

