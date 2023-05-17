Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's 21-year-old Son Levon Makes Rare Appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Watch : Maya Hawke's Famous Parents Are "Stranger Things" Fans

For Uma Thurman, the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was a family affair.

The Kill Bill star made a rare outing with her son Levon Thurman-Hawke at the festival's premiere of Jeanne de Barry May 16. For the occasion, Uma, 53, donned a sleeveless, dusty rose pink gown and large maroon coat while the 21-year-old—whom she shares with ex-husband Ethan Hawke—sported a sleek black suit and bow tie.

While Levon has largely stayed out of the spotlight over the years, back in February, Ethan resurfaced photos from a 2015 father-son courtside outing. The reason for resharing the photos? To congratulate Super Bowl half-time performer Rihanna, who happened to be sitting next to the pair during the basketball game.

Referring to the photos showing Ethan and Levon swapping seats so the Before Sunrise actor could chat with the Grammy winner, he joked in his caption, "I'm hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment."