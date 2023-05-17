Get $640 Worth of Skincare for Just $90: Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, EltaMD, Tula, Elemis, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
My skin's needs change all the time in response to the weather, aging, stress, environmental factors, and some things I can't quite pinpoint (unfortunately). That's why I am always open to trying new beauty products. There's just something so satisfying about seeing results from a new product. Unfortunately, I don't have an unlimited skincare budget. That's why I am always on the hunt for great deals and sales.
I found a can't-miss set from Dermstore that has $640 worth of skincare products for just $90. My favorite Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask is in the set. The celebrity-recommended EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46 is in the bundle too. There are so many top-rated, highly-effective skincare products from Tula, Sunday Riley, Kate Somerville, First Aid Beauty, Caudalie, PCA Skin, Elemis, Dr. Brandt, Estee Lauder, ClarityRx, Naturopathica, BeautyStat, REN Clean Skincare, Eminence, Dr. Loretta, and Dermstore.
This is a great chance to try new products at a reduced price point and restock some favorites. The set is also an amazing gift. No one would ever know that you got this bundle at an 86% discount.
Best of Dermstore Refresh Edit- $640 Value
If you want to try some game-changing products, here's the rundown of what's in the bundle, per Dermstore:
- Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask: A soothing gel mask.
- TULA Skincare Claydate Detoxing Toning Face Mask Stick: A purifying and toning facial mask stick to clear out, smooth and refine skin
- Sunday Riley Light Hearted SPF 30: A light, broad-spectrum sunscreen with a velvet finish.
- EltaMD UV Clear Broad Spectrum SPF 46: A lightweight, oil-free face sunscreen to protect acne-prone and sensitive skin.
- Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel: A nighttime facial peel that boosts brighter, smoother and rejuvenated skin.
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream: A fast-absorbing, rich moisturizer that provides instant and long-term hydration for dry, distressed skin and eczema.
- Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum: An oil-free serum to combat dark spots and enhance skin's clarity.
- PCA Skin Exlinea Pro: A peptide-powered face serum to firm, tighten and fortify aging skin.
- Elemis Superfood CICA Calm Cleansing Foam: A foaming facial cleanser that gently purifies and soothes the skin.
- ClarityRx Get Balanced Probiotic Serum: A powerful plant-based probiotic serum that hydrates, balances and smooths skin.
- Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Age-Defying Exfoliator: An exfoliating body treatment that boosts the skin's tone and texture.
- Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Conditioning Lip Butter: A conditioning lip butter that softens, hydrates and nourishes lips.
- BeautyStat Universal C Eye Perfector: A vitamin C eye cream to combat visible signs of aging.
- REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm: An anti-aging night cream that stimulates cell turnover and reduces fine lines and dryness.
- Eminence Organic Skincare Rosehip Triple C+E Firming Oil: An anti-aging face oil for all skin types.
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum: A powerful serum to rejuvenate, protect and restore the skin.
- Dr. Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser: A sulfate-free cleanser that removes makeup and impurities.
- Dermstore Collection Ice Globes: A two-piece set of cooling globes to soothe and massage the face.
- Dermstore Collection Exfoliator Glove: An exfoliator Glove that gently exfoliates the body.
Dermstore shoppers have been raving about this set. Check out some of the reviews.
Best of Dermstore Refresh Edit Reviews
A shopper declared, "This is the best beauty kit I've purchased so far. I'm in love with the products included and I'm happy that I get to try some of the products that I never thought I'm gonna love! Plus, some of it are in full size!"
Someone reviewed, "Another knock out of the park. Please never stop making these!!"
Another said, "What a great way to try products that I otherwise wouldn't have purchased! Major bang for the buck and I've really enjoyed trying products and then buying the full size version. I also love to give this set a a special gift, it's just all fun!"
A reviewer wrote, "I love this I may buy a second one because the products in here are so great!"
"I was soooo excited for this and it did not disappoint," a Dermstore customer shared.
