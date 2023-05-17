Inside Tori Spelling's 50th Birthday With Dean McDermott, Candy Spelling and More

Tori Spelling turned 50 May 16 and celebrated with her husband Dean McDermott, mom Candy Spelling and friends at West Hollywood’s Caviar Kaspia.

Attention, students at West Beverly Hills High School! One alum just had a big birthday.

Tori Spelling turned 50 on May 16 and celebrated with her husband Dean McDermott, mom Candy Spelling and friends at West Hollywood's Caviar Kaspia.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress arrived in an emerald halter dress, completing her look with gold heels and a wavy half-up, half-down 'do. Tori even had a mini reunion with co-star and BFF Jennie Garth, who marked the milestone with a sweet tribute.

"Tori & Jennie or is it Donna & Kelly?" she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos, later adding, "In my eyes we will always be these two teenagers…which explains why whenever we're together that's exactly how we act. LOL I can't wait until we're in our rockers, like we always talk about, laughing & remembering (or not in my case) the good ol' days. I will love you until the end of time."

The mom of five felt the love from every corner.

Sharing a throwback photo, her husband wrote on Instagram, "Today you turned 50, and to this day, when I look at you, this is what I see. You're ageless and will always be my Donna Martin. You make 50 look fabulous!! Happy Birthday Babe. #HappyBirthday."

To see more partygoers and photos from the bash, keep reading.

Birthday Girl

Tori Spelling celebrated her 50th birthday in West Hollywood, Calif., on May 15.

By Her Side

She arrived at Caviar Kaspia holding hands with husband Dean McDermott—who she wed in 2006—while wearing matching emerald outfits.

Tori's Trio

Tori was surrounded by friends, including Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth and hairstylist Laura Rugetti.

Bottoms Up

Her mom Candy Spelling also joined for a toast with some bubbly.

Two Generations

The mother-daughter duo strutted their stuff on Tori's milestone birthday.

Look of Love

After honoring his wife at the bash, Dean took to Instagram for a sweet birthday tribute. "Today you turned 50, and to this day, when I look at you, this is what I see," the actor wrote May 17. "You're ageless and will always be my Donna Martin. You make 50 look fabulous!! Happy Birthday Babe."

Making Memories

Tori, Jennie and Laura posed for the camera while snapping some selfies.

9021-Oh What a Reunion

The co-stars—who played Donna and Kelly on the teen drama and now host the 90210MG podcast—kept close during Tori's 50th birthday party.

Feeling Festive

The actress rang in her day with a brightly colored tablescape filled with blooming peonies.

Ready for Caviar

The place settings featured embossed teal napkins, caviar spoons, tea lights and golden lamps for mood lighting.

Digging In

Guests were treated to baked potatoes with caviar and cream, as seen in Laura's Instagram Story.

