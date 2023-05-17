Inside Tori Spelling's 50th Birthday With Dean McDermott, Candy Spelling and More

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Play "9021-No or 9021-Oh Yeah"

Attention, students at West Beverly Hills High School! One alum just had a big birthday.

Tori Spelling turned 50 on May 16 and celebrated with her husband Dean McDermott, mom Candy Spelling and friends at West Hollywood's Caviar Kaspia.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress arrived in an emerald halter dress, completing her look with gold heels and a wavy half-up, half-down 'do. Tori even had a mini reunion with co-star and BFF Jennie Garth, who marked the milestone with a sweet tribute.

"Tori & Jennie or is it Donna & Kelly?" she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos, later adding, "In my eyes we will always be these two teenagers…which explains why whenever we're together that's exactly how we act. LOL I can't wait until we're in our rockers, like we always talk about, laughing & remembering (or not in my case) the good ol' days. I will love you until the end of time."