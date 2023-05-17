Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $380 Backpack for Just $99

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you believe that backpacks are solely for school and the gym, think again. A backpack is a smart, fashionable way to carry your small essentials. Plus, wearing a backpack gives you better weight distribution than carrying a bag on your shoulder. If you're looking to upgrade your handbag collection with a super cute addition, there's a 24-hour deal that you need to shop.
Instead of spending $380 on the Kate Spade Perry Large Backpack, you can get one for just $99. Choose from pink, black, lilac, burgundy, grey, and pink. These adorable backpacks are made from saffiano leather, which looks great and is super easy to clean. This is a great bag for school, commuting, travel, and any other instance when you want to go hands-free and have all your essentials with you.
If you're in the mood to shop, act quickly. You can only get the Kate Spade Perry Large Backpack at this price for 24 hours.
Kate Spade 77% Off Deal
Kate Spade Perry Large Backpack
These backpacks have interior and exterior pockets for additional storage. Choose from pink, black, lilac, burgundy, grey, and pink.
If you need additional info before you shop, here are some rave reviews from happy shoppers who think this backpack is an essential.
Kate Spade Perry Large Backpack Reviews
A shopper declared, "LOVE this backpack so much! I am a high school teacher and always have a ton of papers to carry - this backpack looks so beautiful and holds my MacBook, grade book, lesson plan book and papers! It is so well made and my students compliment me and they say it looks so cool!"
Another said, "Perfect size. This bag is super chic! I love the slim size, and it carries so much! I used it on the airplane and it fit under the seat perfectly. I love the grown-up chic look of this backpack."
Someone reviewed, "Perfect for traveling. This was perfect for small things to take on the airplane. My Kate Spade crossbody fit right in the top. Carrying the pack on my back reduced the strain on my shoulders from previous tote bags. I was very pleased!"
A reviewer shared, "BEAUTIFUL and big. Exactly what i needed for a work bag but still stylish. LOVE the color!!"
"Beautiful color and made very well. Inside is plenty large. Very happy with my choice," a shopper wrote.
