Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Comment About Daughter Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is on cloud nine over this cute family photo.



Khloe Kardashian recently shared a glimpse at bonding time with her 6-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian. Alongside the sweet selfie featuring the duo posted to Instagram May 16, the Kardashians star captioned their pic, "Dreamy Dream….. such a love."



As for Rob, the sock designer shared the same sentiment about their snap, commenting, "My loves."



Of course, this isn't the first time that Khloe shared a peek at their family fun, with the Good American co-founder also sharing snaps of Rob and Blac Chyna's daughter hanging out with her 5-year-old True Thompson in March.



In fact, Khloe shared adorable photos of the cousins celebrating St. Patrick's Day together, which featured the pair posing side-by-side in festive matching outfits. As for that cute series of pics with the duo front and center, Khloe captioned the March 18 post, "My forever pot of Gold."