Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Comment About Daughter Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian had the sweetest response to a photo featuring his 6-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian spending time with her aunt, Khloe Kardashian.

By Kisha Forde May 17, 2023 1:29 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianRob KardashianDream Kardashian
Watch: See Khloe Kardashian's Presentation to Prove She's NOT Kourtney

Rob Kardashian is on cloud nine over this cute family photo.
 
Khloe Kardashian recently shared a glimpse at bonding time with her 6-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian. Alongside the sweet selfie featuring the duo posted to Instagram May 16, the Kardashians star captioned their pic, "Dreamy Dream….. such a love."
 
As for Rob, the sock designer shared the same sentiment about their snap, commenting, "My loves."
 
Of course, this isn't the first time that Khloe shared a peek at their family fun, with the Good American co-founder also sharing snaps of Rob and Blac Chyna's daughter hanging out with her 5-year-old True Thompson in March.
 
In fact, Khloe shared adorable photos of the cousins celebrating St. Patrick's Day together, which featured the pair posing side-by-side in festive matching outfits. As for that cute series of pics with the duo front and center, Khloe captioned the March 18 post, "My forever pot of Gold."

photos
The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments

But that's not all.

Trending Stories

1

Kayla Unbehaun Found Nearly 6 Years After Alleged Abduction

2

Ariana Madix Details Shocking First Discovery of Tom & Raquel's Affair

3

Meghan Markle Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet With Prince Harry

Keep reading to keep up with all of Dream's cutest pics.

Instagram
Back to School

Dream was all smiles about beginning the 2022/2023 school year.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Model Status

Just like her famous aunts, Dream knows how to pose for the perfect picture.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Candy Science

Dream out her science skills to the test with a colorful experiment using Skittles and water.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Vacation Relaxation

Dream enjoyed a tropical drink while on Khloe's birthday trip to Turks and Caicos with the family in July.

Instagram
A Star

Dream Kardashian appeared in an ad with Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow and sweetly stole the spotlight. 

Instagram
Good Vibes Only

"Dream and I wish you Peace and love only," Khloe posted in June 2022.

Instagram
Baking Peach Cobbler

Blac Chyna posted a video of her and her daughter baking some peach cobbler in May 2022.

Instagram
Love From Aunt KoKo

Khloe shared this sweet selfie on Nov. 11 following Dream's Barbie birthday party thrown by Rob.

Instagram
Barbie Girl

Rocking a pink and silver Barbie ensemble, Dream adorably posed in the giant photo-op while celebrating her fifth birthday.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

photos
View More Photos From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Kayla Unbehaun Found Nearly 6 Years After Alleged Abduction

2

Ariana Madix Details Shocking First Discovery of Tom & Raquel's Affair

3

Meghan Markle Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet With Prince Harry

4

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Comment About Daughter Dream Kardashian

5

Taylor Lautner Is “Praying” for John Mayer Amid Taylor Swift Re-Record