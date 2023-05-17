Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Comment About Daughter Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian is on cloud nine over this cute family photo.
Khloe Kardashian recently shared a glimpse at bonding time with her 6-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian. Alongside the sweet selfie featuring the duo posted to Instagram May 16, the Kardashians star captioned their pic, "Dreamy Dream….. such a love."
As for Rob, the sock designer shared the same sentiment about their snap, commenting, "My loves."
Of course, this isn't the first time that Khloe shared a peek at their family fun, with the Good American co-founder also sharing snaps of Rob and Blac Chyna's daughter hanging out with her 5-year-old True Thompson in March.
In fact, Khloe shared adorable photos of the cousins celebrating St. Patrick's Day together, which featured the pair posing side-by-side in festive matching outfits. As for that cute series of pics with the duo front and center, Khloe captioned the March 18 post, "My forever pot of Gold."
But that's not all.
