Iam Tongi Wins American Idol Season 21

Dim the lights, we have a new American Idol winner.

Following a three-hour season finale on May 21, host Ryan Seacrest announced Iam Tongi as the champion of the competition series, beating out Megan Danielle, as well as Colin Stough, who was eliminated earlier in the night.

(Megan, Colin and Iam were previously announced as the final three contestants during May 14's "Disney Night" episode.)

Prior to crowning the new winner, Megan, Colin and Iam all took the stage one last time to perform.

The season finale also included star-studded performances from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with former American Idol stars Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard.

Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, Pitbull and TLC also took the stage to perform during the finale, along with former Idol judge Keith Urban, who also mentored the three finalists.