Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra Are the Ultimate Fashion Trio During Glamorous Italy Outing

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra all sported show-stopping diamond necklaces for their latest fashion outing at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event on May 16.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 17, 2023 3:02 AMTags
Anne HathawayCelebritiesZendayaPriyanka Chopra
Watch: Anne Hathaway Turns Heads In Dominatrix-Style Dress

If one fashion icon isn't enough, how about three?

Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra stunned at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event on May 16, where they jointly posed for photos at the Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy.

For the occasion, which celebrated Bulgari's new jewelry collection, Anne stepped out in an Atelier Versace gown which featured gold coloring at the top that faded into silver sparkles at the bottom. The dress also had a bejeweled hood, which the Devil Wears Prada star put on after the red carpet.

As for Zendaya, the Euphoria actress sported a black Richard Quinn dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Priyanka traded in a gown for a high fashion Miss Sohee two-piece set, featuring a wine-colored top and skirt adorned with a beaded white flower.

And, to aptly match the event's theme, the actresses completed their looks with eye-catching diamond pieces around their necks. Anne's necklace featured ruby-colored gemstones, while Zendaya's accessory was fashioned after a snake. Priyanka opted to wear a choker with multi-colored gemstones embedded among silver stones.

photos
Anne Hathaway's Best Looks

The event reunites Anne and Priyanka on the red carpet following the Met Gala 2023, which honored the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images for Bulgari

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet With Prince Harry

2

Ariana Madix Details Shocking First Discovery of Tom & Raquel's Affair

3

Kayla Unbehaun Found Nearly 6 Years After Alleged Abduction

"I was just enjoying watching everyone's take on this year's Met Gala, people look amazing," Priyanka told Vogue at the Met Gala. "Everyone's turned out so well. It's awesome."

Even though Zendaya didn't attend fashion's biggest night this year, her lookbook has been nothing short of legendary. Keep scrolling to see some of her best outfits throughout the years.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Oscars Glam

Zendaya rocks a two-piece look to the 2022 Oscars, featuring a cropped silky blouse and bedazzled skirt.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Vintage Valentino

Zendaya sports a spring/summer Valentino gown at the premiere of season two of Euphoria in January 2022.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Gorgeous Gown

Zendaya wore a stunning outfit from Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2022 collection during a September 2021 photocall for Dune in Paris.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dazzling Dress

Zendaya walked the red carpet in a gorgeous Balmain dress for the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
She's Lit (Literally!)

The actress wowed at the 2019 Met Gala in this Cinderella-inspired light-up gown.

Matt Baron for Shutterstock
Horsin' Around

Zendaya got whimsical in a black velvet dress with horse detailing around the bust.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Colorful Cutie

Zendaya showcased a colorful orange mini dress and matching head scarf for a TV appearance in NYC.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Baby Got Back

Zendaya rocked a backless red and black dress for her Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere in Hollywood.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green With Envy

For the 2019 Emmy Awards, the fashionista flashed major leg in a gorgeous green gown with a nude illusion bodice and thigh-high slit.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People have Spoken!

The PCA nominated actress rocks a one-strapped black gown with silver rope detail at the 2019 E!'s Peoples Choice Awards. 

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Fab in Fuchsia

The Euphoria actress wears a unique pink Tom Ford bustier with matching skirt during the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. 

Anthony Harvey for Shutterstock
Nude Attitude

Zendaya is simply statuesque in this floor-length nude gown at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Black Beauty

Zendaya shows off her toned tummy in a criss-crossed string outfit with slit sleeves.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
White Hot

The actress rocked a white cropped suit with matching pointy shoes at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Amour of Love

For the Met Gala, Zendaya channeled Joan of Arc with this sensational dress and short bob.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Vegas Vibes

For CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas, the star wears red on red with white pumps and it's amazing.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV
Brown Beauty

The Greatest Showman star wears a brown mini dress with a balloon-like skirt and can't-miss gold earrings.

John Lamparski/WireImage
Dark Beauty

This is the anti-princess' perfect ball gown. The black is elegant while the red skirt is mercurial. 

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Girl on Fire

The way the light touches the actress' gold lamé trench almost looks like foil on fire. 

BACKGRID
That's a Wrap

The Greatest Showman actress was literally all wrapped up when her promoting her latest flick on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Everything from the pinstripe blouse to the dual-tone skirt complemented her body. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sequinned Star

Zendaya's shimmering Vivetta suit is a total show-stopper. We can't look away.

Getty Images/Steve Granitz
PJ Party

How cool does she look in this pajama-inspired Ashish ensemble and Le Silla heels? This is how you do comfy on a red carpet.

Getty Images/Amanda Edwards
Culotte Cutie

How do you make a high-fashion look remotely casual? This is it. The star threw a plain white tee into the mix with culottes, heels and a gorgeous Gucci bag.

Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Bold & Beautiful

The actress wore bright hues to the Barcelona premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming—looking like a true style star. Pairing emerald trousers with a red, white and sheer sweater and white pumps takes serious skill and confidence to pull off...all of which she has, ten fold.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot

In a short visit to Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week the actress went all white in this Ralph and Russo dress and Le Silla pumps.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Embellished Elegance

Zendaya steps out in Paris in an elegant white, embellished gown by Ralph and Russo.

REX/Shutterstock
Tropical Princess

The singer shut down the MET Gala with this daring tropical inspired number by Dolce and Gabbana. 

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Flower Power

In a Reem Acra white, floral sleeved dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals the actress attends the 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards as an honoree.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Green With Envy

Zendaya bares her back in this gorgeous light green gown by Zuhair Murado paired with bronze Le Silla heels.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cutout Couture

The actress brings the elegance to the CFDA's with this blue and white cutout, off-the-shoulder gown by Michael Kors. 

photos
View More Photos From Zendaya's Best Looks
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet With Prince Harry

2

Ariana Madix Details Shocking First Discovery of Tom & Raquel's Affair

3

Kayla Unbehaun Found Nearly 6 Years After Alleged Abduction

4

Why Chris Pratt's Mother's Day Tribute Is Sparking Debate

5

Nicole Richie Shares Rare Glimpse of 15-Year-Old Daughter Harlow