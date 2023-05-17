Meghan Markle Is Glittering in Gold During Red Carpet Date Night With Prince Harry After Coronation

Watch : See Prince Harry & Meghan Markle at Lakers Playoff Game

Meghan Markle looked re-mark-able at a recent red carpet with husband Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in New York at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power on May 16, where Meghan stunned in a gold Joanna Ortiz gown with a cut-out on the bodice. She paired her look with black Tom Ford heels and minimal jewelry on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Harry donned a stylish tuxedo to the event, where Meghan was one of four honorees being recognized with the Woman of Vision award. Her mom Doria Ragland was also by their side in a black dress to celebrate the accolade.

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model," her biography on the website said. "Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures."