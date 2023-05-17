Fate of The Kardashians Revealed on Hulu Before Season 3 Premiere

Watch : See Khloe Kardashian's Presentation to Prove She's NOT Kourtney

Get ready to keep up with the Kardashians for a bit longer.

Hulu has officially renewed The Kardashians for 20 more episodes, the streaming site shared May 16. The move—which was announced before season three premieres on May 25—extends the family's reality TV deal from an initial 40 episodes to 60, which should bring the show to six seasons.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner all remain on the show, which debuted last year following their 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!.

"The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires," Hulu teases in the season three synopsis. "Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

Picking up last summer before Kim's breakup with Pete Davidson, sneak peek footage shows plenty of drama in the Kar-Jenner universe, including a rift between Kim and Kourtney over their fashion deals with Dolce & Gabbana.