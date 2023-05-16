Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks He and Maria Shriver Deserve an Oscar for Their Divorce

When it comes to his divorce, Arnold Schwarzenegger is relieved there was no collateral damage.
The Terminator star recently gave insight into his split from Maria Shriver, who he was married two for 25 years before news of his affair with family housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena derailed his relationship in 2011.
"[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on," Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published May 16. "I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful."
Milligan, a physical therapist, isn't the only leading lady of Schwarzenegger's heart, as the former California Governor said that Shriver still has a special place in his life. After all, the pair welcomed four children together—Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29 and Christopher, 25. As for Schwarzenegger and Baena, they are parents to Joseph Baena, 25.
"I love my wife. She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids," Schwarzenegger said of Shriver. "Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together."
In fact, he thinks they deserve an award for being so amicable, adding, "If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids."
Moreover, Schwarzenegger recalled how his four kids with Shriver inherited traits from both of them. "The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that's from my wife," he said. "The discipline and work ethic is from me."