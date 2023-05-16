Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Thinks He and Maria Shriver Deserve an Oscar for Their Divorce

Watch : MOST SHOCKING Celebrity Breakups of 2022

When it comes to his divorce, Arnold Schwarzenegger is relieved there was no collateral damage.

The Terminator star recently gave insight into his split from Maria Shriver, who he was married two for 25 years before news of his affair with family housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena derailed his relationship in 2011.

"[The divorce] was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on," Schwarzenegger told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published May 16. "I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful."

Milligan, a physical therapist, isn't the only leading lady of Schwarzenegger's heart, as the former California Governor said that Shriver still has a special place in his life. After all, the pair welcomed four children together—Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29 and Christopher, 25. As for Schwarzenegger and Baena, they are parents to Joseph Baena, 25.