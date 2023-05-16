Exclusive

Trisha Yearwood Shares How Husband Garth Brooks Flirts With Her Over Text

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks know what's important when it comes to maintaining their marriage of 18 years—and it involves some flirty text messages.

Watch: Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Reveal Secrets to Their Long Marriage

Garth Brooks is still making Trisha Yearwood feel his love.

The legendary singers know the importance of keeping the dance going in their relationship, recently revealing their sweet (and steamy) secrets after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Trisha exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 ACM Awards that it all comes down to "friendship, laughter and mutual respect—and just love."

Of course, romantic gestures go a long way, too. Case in point? Her sexy text exchange with Garth, as they both got ready for country music's party of the year on May 11.

"You were flirting with me in text. I'm just saying, you were flirting pretty hard," Trisha, 58, quipped. "It's always a first date, you know? It just really is." 

For Garth, keeping their spark alive is a no-brainer. The 61-year-old told E! News, "Come on, you can see why I'm in love with her."

The pair married in 2005, when Trisha became what she calls a "bonus mom" to his three daughters Taylor, 30, August, 29, and Allie, 26, who he shares with ex Sandy Mahl.

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

"When I think stepmom, I think Cinderella, you know, so I always prefer bonus mom," she previously told SheKnows. "Jada Pinkett Smith told me years ago, she's like, ‘You're a bonus mom, don't call yourself something else.' So I've taken that and run with it."

The "Georgia Rain" artist continued, "It was a gift that I received from Garth and the girls of having them in a life that I didn't even know I was missing, you know, and I can't imagine my life without them."

Keep reading to see the couple's cutest photos together over the years.

Look of Love

While performing on stage during The Country Music Hall of Fame 2015 Medallion Ceremony, viewers couldn't help but see the pair's chemistry. 

Date Night Done RIght

Whenever there is a big country music celebration such as the 50th annual CMA Awards, these two are more than happy to support. 

Countless Hits

While performing onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards, the famous pair covered Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley and other legends. 

Cute Couple Alert

The 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium wouldn't be the same without this red carpet pair. 

Sealed With a Kiss

When you do good, you feel good. Just look at Garth and Trisha at the ACM Lifting Lives Gala for proof. 

Nashville's Darlings

Back in September of 2015, the country music superstars were inducted into the Nashville Walk Of Fame. 

Irresistible Smiles

The 2016 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was a happy affair for Garth and Trisha. 

Together Forever

In addition to receiving the Crystal Milestone Award at the 2008 Academy Of Country Music Awards, Garth also got to share the stage with his leading lady. 

Holiday Magic

You can literally enjoy the music of these two any season thanks partly to their Christmas Together holiday album. 

Red Carpet Pros

You could say these two were the perfect match at the 48th annual CMA Awards. 

