Trisha Yearwood Shares How Husband Garth Brooks Flirts With Her Over Text

Watch : Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Reveal Secrets to Their Long Marriage

Garth Brooks is still making Trisha Yearwood feel his love.

The legendary singers know the importance of keeping the dance going in their relationship, recently revealing their sweet (and steamy) secrets after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Trisha exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the 2023 ACM Awards that it all comes down to "friendship, laughter and mutual respect—and just love."

Of course, romantic gestures go a long way, too. Case in point? Her sexy text exchange with Garth, as they both got ready for country music's party of the year on May 11.

"You were flirting with me in text. I'm just saying, you were flirting pretty hard," Trisha, 58, quipped. "It's always a first date, you know? It just really is."

For Garth, keeping their spark alive is a no-brainer. The 61-year-old told E! News, "Come on, you can see why I'm in love with her."

The pair married in 2005, when Trisha became what she calls a "bonus mom" to his three daughters Taylor, 30, August, 29, and Allie, 26, who he shares with ex Sandy Mahl.