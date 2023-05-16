Hilary Duff Reveals She Follows This Gwyneth Paltrow Eating Habit—But Here's What a Health Expert Says

Watch : Does Hilary Duff Want More Kids? She Says…

When it comes to Hilary Duff's breakfast preferences, she likes to wake up and smell the coffee.

The Lizzie McGuire alum recently shared on Molly Sims' Lipstick on the Rim podcast that she relies on caffeine to curb her appetite so she doesn't have to eat a big meal in the mornings.

"I know Gwyneth [Paltrow] is in trouble for saying this," Hilary said on the May 9 episode, referencing the Goop founder's controversial diet, "but sometimes I try to just drink coffee in the morning and starve off my hunger."

Molly said she could relate to the How I Met Your Father actress, adding, "We all do it, she just says it."

Earlier in the episode, however, Hilary did mention that she will eat certain foods in the morning. "I wake up really hungry," she shared. "I'm obsessed with cauliflower rounds. And I put it in an air fryer, put an egg salad on top."