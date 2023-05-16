Johnny Depp Arrives at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Amid Controversy

Watch : Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict REVEALED

Johnny Depp's movie comeback was stirred some criticism.

The actor stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet May 16 for the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, his first major movie role in three years.

The outing in Southern France, which comes nearly a year after his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard concluded, hasn't been without controversy. In fact, the Cannes premiere has sparked condemnation from members of the movie industry, including 123 French film workers.

"By rolling out the red carpet to men and women who commit assaults," the French workers said in a May 16 statement, per Barrons, "the festival demonstrates that violence in creative circles can be exercised with complete impunity."

The fervor has even raised speculations about whether some high profile attendees would skip out on the Jeanne du Barry screening.

And ahead of the film's premiere, Cannes juror Brie Larson was questioned at a press conference over her plans to see it. According to Deadline, she responded, "You're asking me that?"