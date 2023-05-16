The Truth Behind Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Confusing AF Fight on Summer House

Paige DeSorbo doesn't have a shoulder for Craig Conover to cry on.
On Summer House's May 15 episode, fans saw their most awkward fight ever play out. After a night of drinking, the Southern Charm star realized he forgot to call his mom on her birthday, leading to an emotional meltdown that totally confused his girlfriend of two years.
"Everyone in the world can see that something's wrong, except the one person that I want to see," he told Paige during the disagreement. "Every time I get sad about something or I have a feeling, your response is, 'Stop being a f--king p---y.'"
After storming out of the room, Craig confided in co-star Kyle Cooke, telling him, "I'm kind of breaking. Sometimes I just feel really alone."
However, by the next day, Paige saw a calmer, sobered-up side of Craig. "He wakes up in the morning like nothing happened so I'm like, 'Alright,'" Paige explained. "He came to bed over it, he was trying to hug me all night."
The pillow designer has a softer side, which Paige simple cannot relate to. "He's such a baby, I'm annoyed," she shared. "Craig always acts so dramatic and then it's my fault. Then he gets mad because I'm not sensitive."
But perhaps, in her opinion, he doesn't always understand her, either. "I get that Craig is kind of having this emotional whirlwind," she said in a confessional. "But at the same time, Craig crying on a Saturday night because he missed his mom's birthday and I'm not comforting enough—where were you comforting me when I was vomiting up your dinner?"
Don't fret though, by the end of the episode, this duo seemed totally back to normal.
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
