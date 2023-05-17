Is Your Skin Feeling Sandy? Smooth Things Over With These 12 Skincare Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sandy, grainy, rough, uneven... whichever words you use to describe that unpleasant sensation you feel on your skin, one thing is for certain: textured, dull skin can be an utter pain to deal with.

That unmistakably annoying feeling of coarse skin can result from numerous factors. The bumps, enlarged pores and overall dull appearance can be caused by prolonged sun exposure, a build-up of product and thus, dead skin cells, using harsh ingredients and so much more. And, if you enjoy wearing makeup, an uneven skin tone can lead to pilling, flaking and more. Basically, all around bad skin vibes, which no one wants.

Treating rough, uneven skin doesn't have to be a total drag, although it can feel that way. With ultra-fun serums from ayurvedic beauty brand, Squigs Beauty, to snail mucin-based skincare from COSRX and beyond, we rounded up some of the most effective and enticing products to help make sandy feeling skin a thing of the past. Ahead, shop 12 of our top skincare picks that will help you achieve the softest skin of your life, from face masks to dermarollers.