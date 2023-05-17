Is Your Skin Feeling Sandy? Smooth Things Over With These 12 Skincare Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sandy, grainy, rough, uneven... whichever words you use to describe that unpleasant sensation you feel on your skin, one thing is for certain: textured, dull skin can be an utter pain to deal with.
That unmistakably annoying feeling of coarse skin can result from numerous factors. The bumps, enlarged pores and overall dull appearance can be caused by prolonged sun exposure, a build-up of product and thus, dead skin cells, using harsh ingredients and so much more. And, if you enjoy wearing makeup, an uneven skin tone can lead to pilling, flaking and more. Basically, all around bad skin vibes, which no one wants.
Treating rough, uneven skin doesn't have to be a total drag, although it can feel that way. With ultra-fun serums from ayurvedic beauty brand, Squigs Beauty, to snail mucin-based skincare from COSRX and beyond, we rounded up some of the most effective and enticing products to help make sandy feeling skin a thing of the past. Ahead, shop 12 of our top skincare picks that will help you achieve the softest skin of your life, from face masks to dermarollers.
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
If you want glowing skin, the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is the real deal. The lightweight formula is meant to smooth uneven texture and balance the skin, using panthenol to reduce wrinkles and breakouts and 96% snail mucin to deliver hydration and brightness. One reviewer shares that the "bottle lasts me a really long time" and makes "my skin feel smoother" and makeup glide on "better than ever."
Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
If you somehow haven't heard about the many wonders of the Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant from Paula's Choice, allow this to be your formal introduction. The cult-favorite liquid exfoliant utilizes beta hydroxy acid to shed built-up layers of skin, thus revealing a clear, brightened complexion and unclogged pores. You can use your fingers or a cotton pad to apply the lightweight liquid— either way, your skin will be glowing in no time.
OAM by Ciara Vitamin C Brightening Pads
I always reach for these Vitamin C Brightening Pads from Ciara's skincare line, OAM by Ciara. The non-medicated, non-drying pads leave my skin feeling unbelievably fresh and evened out, so it's the perfect start to my morning skincare routine. While I like to use the Vitamin C pads to start my day, I also use them for a midday skin refresh if I'm feeling grainy, and even at the end of the day to remove any excess oil, dirt, sunscreen or makeup that might otherwise lead to rough skin.
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator
Everyone has a holy grail skincare product or two, and this Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator happens to be one of mine. Whenever my skin is feeling dreadfully grainy, I dampen my face, pour a bit of the rice-based powder onto my palm and massage the granules into my skin for the most gentle exfoliation ever. In just a few minutes, my complexion is visibly glowing and smooth, and my skin feels cleaner than ever before. While the exfoliator is on the pricey side, a little goes a long way. Just one standard size bottle has lasted me over six months and counting.
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
Salicylic acid is good for treating rough, bumpy texture because it aids in unclogging pores without irritating sensitive skin. This vegan clay mask from The Ordinary has 2% salicylic acid and vegetable charcoal, which you can rinse off with lukewarm water after 10 minutes of use to reveal refreshed, clear skin. This mask is especially wonderful if you're looking to replace a dull complexion with a natural-looking flow. One reviewer says that their "skin texture feels amazing after using it."
Alpyn Beauty Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator with 2% BHA + Borage
The magic of Alpyn Beauty's Pore Perfecting Liquid Exfoliator is in its clean ingredients. The leave-on liquid exfoliator utilizes borage extract, 2% salicylic acid, vitamin C and tremella mushrooms to unclog pores, soothe, hydrate and protect the skin from damage. The borage extract and tremella mushrooms in particular help maintain the skin's natural pH balance, which has saved me from experiencing any purging, dryness or intense breakouts. At the same time, the liquid exfoliator instantaneously gets rid of that unpleasant grainy feeling from my skin.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair® Cream Intense Hydration
Soothe and nourish dry skin with First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair® Cream Intense Hydration. The super rich moisturizer is perfect if your bumpy skin is in need of some major hydration. The cream uses colloidal oatmeal, shea butter and allantoin to smooth, protect and nourish the skin barrier, which in turn reveals an even complexion. The calming formula also works great on sensitive or eczema-prone skin, according to reviewers.
Double Shot Face Serum
Plump, calm, moisturize and give new life to dull, dry skin with this Double Shot Face Serum from Squigs Beauty. The serum is formulated with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, squalane and avocado oil, along with other extracts bearing powerful and healing ayurvedic properties. The glow I get after using the product twice a day never fails to disappoint, making my rough, uneven complexion a thing of the past.
The best part about the serum? The luminous blue formula is as effective as it is fun to use. All you have to do is give the bottle a shake or two, then gently press a few drops into your skin to reveal soft, evened skin.
The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% Exfoliating Serum
The Ordinary's Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% Exfoliating Serum means business. The potent peeling formula can be applied once per day, preferably at nighttime, to reveal a healthy, glowing complexion. Lactic acid works to exfoliate the skin while Tasmanian Pepperberry reduces inflammation and sensitivity.
One reviewer explains, "I was starting to see some lines on my forehead and noticed a bit of texture and dullness… I use this at night a few times a week and I wake up with plump & glowing skin. Great packaging too."
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel
One of the most important steps in achieving even texture is using a reliable, thorough cleanser. Cleanse away impurities, oil, makeup, sunscreen and more with the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel. The pH-balanced foaming formula doesn't disrupt the skin barrier, but it certainly unclogs pores and gently exfoliates the skin. You can use the cleanser both in the morning and at night to get the smoothest skin possible.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum
Sunday Riley's lactic acid serum has thousands of glowing reviews for good reason. The exfoliating serum works to brighten dull skin and restore a youthful looking glow. The instantly skin plumping serum can be used prior to your moisturizer, and the leave-on treatment fights the build-up of dead skin cells. Right now, you can shop select sizes of the serum for 25% off over at Nordstrom.
Beauty ORA Microneedle Face Roller System
When dealing with rough, uneven texture, it's important that your skincare products are being effectively absorbed into the skin. A great way to ensure that you're getting the most from your skincare regimen is dermarolling with a microneedle face roller. This Beauty ORA Microneedle Face Roller System helps smooth and tighten the skin, while stimulating collagen and elastin production and boosting the skin's ability to absorb product.
One reviewer who loves the roller gushes, "Great way to wake up tired skin. I immediately see a difference when I use this roller with a hyaluronic acid serum. Perfect for beginners."
