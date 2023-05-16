Selling Sunset Cast Reacts to Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Marriage

Watch : Chrishell Stause's Selling Sunset Co-Stars React to Her Marrying G Flip

Chrishell Stause being off the market was one of the happiest closings for the cast of Selling Sunset.

After the reality star married musician G Flip following a year of dating, her co-stars have chimed in with their well wishes for the newlyweds.

"I knew when it happened. I was going to be there!" Emma Hernan gushed to E! News at Netflix's FYSEE Reali-Tea event May 13. "But I couldn't make it happen."

And although Emma didn't attend Chrishell and G Flip's nuptials, her appraisal of the couple is topnotch when it comes to relationships.

"I was so excited," the realtor continued. "Honestly, I've never seen a relationship like that. There is something so special about it, because they support each other like I've never seen in any other relationship."

She added, "When I say it's relationship goals, I have goosebumps talking about it now because seeing them together is so magical."

Dubbing Chrishell her "best friend" and "sister," Emma noted that "seeing her happy is the best thing in the entire world."