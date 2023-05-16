Selling Sunset Cast Reacts to Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Marriage

Chrishell Stause being off the market was one of the happiest closings for the cast of Selling Sunset.
After the reality star married musician G Flip following a year of dating, her co-stars have chimed in with their well wishes for the newlyweds.
"I knew when it happened. I was going to be there!" Emma Hernan gushed to E! News at Netflix's FYSEE Reali-Tea event May 13. "But I couldn't make it happen."
And although Emma didn't attend Chrishell and G Flip's nuptials, her appraisal of the couple is topnotch when it comes to relationships.
"I was so excited," the realtor continued. "Honestly, I've never seen a relationship like that. There is something so special about it, because they support each other like I've never seen in any other relationship."
She added, "When I say it's relationship goals, I have goosebumps talking about it now because seeing them together is so magical."
Dubbing Chrishell her "best friend" and "sister," Emma noted that "seeing her happy is the best thing in the entire world."
Chrishell's ex Jason Oppenheim also had kind words to share. The head of the Oppenheim group, who she dated in 2021, told E!, "I've congratulated both her and G. I knew, but it was nice to see them publicly announce it."
As for someone who wasn't in the loop? Selling Sunset cast member Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet wasn't aware of the wedding, but nonetheless is ringing the bell for her co-worker and friend.
"I texted her and was like, ‘Is this a game or something where you're messing with people?" Mary recalled, "and she's like, 'No, actually we really did it.' So, I'm getting ready to throw a party."
And it seems like a bigger celebration is already in the works, with Emma chiming in, "Yes! I am the planner. I love planning and we already talked about it last night."
Chrishell and G Flip's wedding didn't come with a disclosure for co-star Davina Potratz ahead of time, but she couldn't be happier for the two.
"I'm really excited for them, and really happy for them," Davina shared. "G is amazing, and so friendly and outgoing, so I'm so happy for them."
Chrishell first shared the news of her nuptials with a sweet video montage set to G Flip's new single "Be Your Man" May 10. The ending clip showed a picture of the pair at the altar, sealing the deal with a kiss.
"Love doesn't always go as planned," the 41-year-old captioned the Instagram post. "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."