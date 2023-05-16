A Longchamp Resurgence Is Upon Us: Shop the Iconic Le Pliage Tote Bags Without Paying Full Price

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I can't seem to scroll through TikTok or Pinterest without escaping the Longchamp Le Pliage tote bags. That's not a complaint, either. I love the timeless look so much that I bookmark every photo I see of an ultra-chic fashionista donning the bag with a pair of jeans, knitwear and ballet flats.
It seems as though we're living amidst a Longchamp resurgence. Crafted decades ago, the tote bags are simplistic in style, spacious and effortlessly chic. It makes sense that they're popping up everywhere these days, especially as the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic takes over the fashion scene. They're equally practical and versatile, too. Whether you're looking for a Le Pliage silhouette just roomy enough for your basics or would prefer an expandable version of the tote, Longchamp has got whatever style you're searching for.
The bags are especially suitable if you're always on the go but don't want to compromise style for practicality. While the totes are durable and spacious, they're never bulky, making them a breeze to carry around. Most ideally, some of Longchamp's looks are packable, so you can squeeze them into your suitcase if you're traveling.
Evidently, there's a lot to love about Longchamp, especially a Longchamp gem that's on sale. Ahead, find some of the best deals on Longchamp's most iconic style: the Le Pliage tote bags.
Shop the best Longchamp totes on sale
Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Shoulder Tote
Shop the classic Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Shoulder Tote in this gorgeous green shade while it's on sale for just $112 at Bloomingdale's. The bag is durable, versatile and roomy enough for all your basics. What more could ya ask for?
Longchamp Medium Le Pliage Pied de Poule Shoulder Tote
Add a preppy touch to your wardrobe this this houndstooth patterned shoulder tote bag. The gorgeous look exudes luxury, but it's currently on sale for just $88 instead of the usual $235 price.
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote
This expandable tote bag is simply too convenient to pass up. The tote zips around the center, so it can be expanded or collapsed to fit as many items as you need. It's the perfect bag for traveling, commuting to work, running errands and more.
Longchamp Le Pliage Toiletry Case
Keep your makeup and skincare organized on the go with this ultra-chic Le Pliage Toiletry Case. The durable case comes in a bunch of versatile colors.
One reviewer who loves the toiletry case raves, "So happy I purchased this bag. I travel for a living and this bag has plenty of room for my items. Also if something like shampoo explodes in my bag the lining is easily wiped clean."
Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote
This Le Pliage Club Tote is perfect for the summer. The powder blue silhouette contrasts with the bright orange stitching and logo, making it an eye-catching accessory to top off any outfit with. Get it for 42% off while it's still in stock.
Longchamp Medium Croc Embossed Tote
This sleek and chic croc-embossed tote bag is the perfect day-to-night bag. You can wear it as a crossbody, shoulder bag or handbag. The mid-sized tote is spacious enough for your day or nighttime essentials. The best part? You can score it for 47% off at Nordstrom Rack.
