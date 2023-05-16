A Longchamp Resurgence Is Upon Us: Shop the Iconic Le Pliage Tote Bags Without Paying Full Price

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I can't seem to scroll through TikTok or Pinterest without escaping the Longchamp Le Pliage tote bags. That's not a complaint, either. I love the timeless look so much that I bookmark every photo I see of an ultra-chic fashionista donning the bag with a pair of jeans, knitwear and ballet flats.

It seems as though we're living amidst a Longchamp resurgence. Crafted decades ago, the tote bags are simplistic in style, spacious and effortlessly chic. It makes sense that they're popping up everywhere these days, especially as the 'quiet luxury' aesthetic takes over the fashion scene. They're equally practical and versatile, too. Whether you're looking for a Le Pliage silhouette just roomy enough for your basics or would prefer an expandable version of the tote, Longchamp has got whatever style you're searching for.

The bags are especially suitable if you're always on the go but don't want to compromise style for practicality. While the totes are durable and spacious, they're never bulky, making them a breeze to carry around. Most ideally, some of Longchamp's looks are packable, so you can squeeze them into your suitcase if you're traveling.

Evidently, there's a lot to love about Longchamp, especially a Longchamp gem that's on sale. Ahead, find some of the best deals on Longchamp's most iconic style: the Le Pliage tote bags.